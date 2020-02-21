European Cybersecurity Company CyBourn Awarded CREST Accreditation

CyBourn is one of the few cybersecurity companies in the world to be accredited by CREST for outstanding SOC services

LONDON, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- European cybersecurity company CyBourn has been recognised among the UK's most trusted security operations providers, by receiving the CREST Accreditation, for outstanding cybersecurity services. Only a small number of cybersecurity providers have achieved this accreditation globally for SOC services, underlining CyBourn's advanced expertise and high quality cybersecurity capabilities. CREST requires a rigorous assessment and CREST accredited companies have a demonstrable level of assurance that their information security methodologies are able to provide their clients with a robust assessment of their information security posture.

"Being one of very few cybersecurity companies accredited by CREST worldwide, we are in the Top 1% of all SOCs globally, validating the integrity of our processes, high levels of professionalism and innovation that we deploy when protecting our clients," says Ashwin Jayaram, CEO of CyBourn.

The CREST accreditation demonstrates that CyBourn offers the perfect balance between security, technology, regulation and operational excellence. CyBourn's SOC team works around the clock to keep cyber spaces protected through proactive monitoring and detection, proactive threat hunting and extended capabilities for threat intelligence driven risk assessment.

"CyBourn's mantra is based on providing excellence in platform security, user access management, and governance. Our core capabilities are rooted in our senior team's experience in consultancy, IT security and incident response. CyBourn is well ahead of anomaly detection and behavioral analytics – a clear leader in anomaly detection. CyBourn can now reassure our UK clients of the high level of operational excellence. We aim to become a strategic security partner for each client we engage and we now have the recognition that we are executing extremely well," said Daniel Mckee, CyBourn's COO.

A key differentiation with respect to detection is seen in CyBourn's ability to accurately judge gray-area anomalous activity, leveraging proprietary machine-learning technology.

CREST accredited companies undergo a rigorous assessment and certification process that looks at methodologies, legal and regulatory standards, staff vetting and data handling. CyBourn has passed challenging professional level examinations that demonstrate high value expertise, skill and competence, as company assessments are underpinned by a strict and enforceable code of conduct.

