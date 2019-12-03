Europe on its Way to Creating a Lucrative CBD Market Opportunity

Financialnewsmedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Florida, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the next seven years, the global cannabis market is expected to hit $57 billion , says Adroit Market Research. And, according to BDS Analytics, as legalization spreads, the global market is expected to reach $40.6 billion by 2024. Better, the European market is on course to grow 400% over the next four years, according to the Brightfield Group . As the global community wakes up to the cannabis opportunity, it's opening a wide range of opportunity for cannabis companies that have already established launching cannabis products including The Yield Growth Corp. (CSE:BOSS)(OTCQB:BOSQF), Zenabis Global Inc. (OTCPK:ZBISF)(TSX:ZENA), Harborside Inc. (CSE:HBOR)(OTC:HSDEF), Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)(TSX:ACB), and Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON).

The Yield Growth Corp. (CSE:BOSS)(OTCQB:BOSQF) BREAKING NEWS: The Yield Growth Corp. just announced that on December 2, 2019 its subsidiary Yield Botanicals Inc . entered into a non-binding LOI to acquire Canniva Capital Inc., which is developing CBD assets in Europe. Yield Growth's wholly owned subsidiary Yield Botanicals has a planned business to create a hemp extraction facility in Oregon to produce CBD from organically grown hemp. The proposed terms of the acquisition are that Yield Botanicals will acquire all the outstanding and issued shares of Canniva by issuing one share and one warrant in Yield Botanicals to acquire each share of Canniva. The proposed acquisition is subject to Canniva raising $1,000,000 at $0.10 per share. Once the acquisition is complete, Yield Botanicals has an obligation to go public and obtain a stock exchange listing either by Initial Public Offering or by reverse merger with a listed company within 6 months. Upon listing Yield Growth is expected to own 50,000,000 shares and 70% of the listed entity. "This plan to acquire Canniva Capital and take the resulting issuer Canniva Botanicals public as a partially owned subsidiary is part of Yield Growth's intention to build long term value for our shareholders by building our subsidiaries, financing them and taking them public with independent management teams, says Yield Growth CEO Penny White. "Canniva Botanicals will provide a reliable source of high quality organically sourced CBD for our CBD products. "The acquisition of Canniva Botanicals secures for Yield Growth a source of CBD which it will infuse in its Ayurvedic inspired wellness products. Yield Growth recently signed an agreement for distribution of its line of Wright & Well CBD therapeutic products in Greece and Cyprus and plans to continue to grow its distribution network throughout Europe, which the company sees as an important emerging CBD market.

Other related cannabis industry developments include:

Zenabis Global Inc. (OTCPK:ZBISF)(TSX:ZENA) announced the appointment of Vincent Quan as the newest member of its Board of Directors , effective November 21, 2019. Mr. Quan currently serves as the Vice President of Finance for the Richberry Group of Companies, a national agribusiness enterprise with operations in British Columbia and Quebec, and Canada's largest grower-owner of Ocean Spray Cranberries. With over 17 years of experience providing effective financing structures with engaging mid market companies, he has extensive knowledge of the North American agriculture and greenhouse sectors. Working previously for Farm Credit Canada, Canada's largest agriculture lender, he oversaw a team of lending professionals across British Columbia managing a portfolio in excess of $1 billion. In conjunction with joining the Board of Directors of Zenabis, Mr. Quan has committed to exercise 258,000 rights under the current rights offering. "Zenabis is honoured to welcome Vincent as the newest member to our Board of Directors," said Andrew Grieve, Chief Executive Officer of Zenabis. "His previous experience in corporate finance will complement that of our existing board members. I am confident that he will add value in his new capacity as a member of our Board of Directors."

Harborside Inc. (CSE:HBOR)(OTC:HSDEF) announced that it has appointed Tom DiGiovanni as Chief Financial Officer . Keith Li will remain with the Company as the Vice President of Finance. Mr. DiGiovanni is expected to commence his role with the Company on December 9, 2019, subject to receipt of any necessary approvals of the Canadian Securities Exchange. "We are pleased to welcome Tom DiGiovanni to the Harborside team and believe his financial acumen and cannabis background will have an immediate impact on our continued growth, and more importantly in these tougher markets, our bottom line profitability," said Peter Bilodeau, Interim CEO. "Tom has a strong financial and operations background serving public companies and his most recent role as CFO at Canndescent provides a level of understanding of the risk management and financial hurdles any cannabis business faces. We look forward to applying Tom's core financial values, experience and discipline to our organization as we navigate the ever-changing cannabis industry. We believe it is important that our CFO be boots on the ground in the heart of our day-to-day operations working out of our corporate headquarters in Oakland. Further to that, I want to say that we look forward to continuing to work closely with Keith Li as he transitions to his new role as Vice President of Finance. Keith works out of Toronto. We thank Keith for his exemplary services as CFO and the extra efforts he put forward during his tenure."

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)(TSX:ACB) announced that one of the Company's oil products has now been approved for use under Ireland's new Medical Cannabis Access Programme (MCAP). Aurora's High CBD Oil Drops received approval from the Irish authorities and have now been added to a regulatory schedule by the Irish Minister of Health enabling importation, prescribing and supply under the scheme and is to date, one of only two products to gain such authorization. Dr. Shane Morris, Chief Product Officer at Aurora said, "Aurora is pleased to be able to assist patients who are seeking treatment with high quality EU-GMP (good manufacturing practice) certified pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis in Ireland. We are very proud to be one of the first approved suppliers of medical cannabis under the MCAP. We want to acknowledge the efforts made by many people, especially the patients and doctors who have campaigned for access to these medicines. We look forward to more of Aurora's high-quality medicines being approved, so that more patients can benefit from the MCAP in Ireland. We will continue to work closely with all parties and state agencies to facilitate further availability."

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) announced its financial results and business highlights for the three- and nine-months ending September 30, 2019. "As demonstrated by our progress in the third quarter, we are making great strides to advance the development and diversity of our portfolio and to expand our manufacturing capabilities," said Mike Gorenstein, CEO of Cronos Group. "We are confident that our platform strategy and focus on consumer driven innovation will continue to differentiate Cronos Group and drive growth and value creation over the long-term."

DISCLAIMER: FN Media Group LLC (FNM), which owns and operates Financialnewsmedia.com and MarketNewsUpdates.com, is a third- party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed FNM expects to be compensated thirty five hundred dollars for news coverage of current press releases issued by The Yield Growth Corp. by a non-affiliated third party. FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:

Media Contact email:

editor@financialnewsmedia.com

+1(561)325-8757

SOURCE FinancialNewsMedia.com