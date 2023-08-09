Euromonitor's first-ever Global Energy Vulnerability Index highlights international risk of energy shocks

Euromonitor used six indicators to measure each country's level of energy vulnerability: energy self-sufficiency (30% of total score (TS)), alternatives to fossils (35% TS), energy reserves potential (10% TS), energy accessibility (5% TS), energy efficiency (10% TS) and economic resilience (10% TS).

Norway, Canada, Australia and the US rank at the top of the index due to their strong energy self-sufficiency, ample energy resources, diverse energy mix and high economic resilience.

Belarus and Lebanon rank at the bottom as both countries lack energy resources and struggle with poor energy efficiency and economic uncertainty.

Singapore and Hong Kong also rank among the bottom 10 performers because of heavy reliance on energy imports despite their good score in energy efficiency and economic stability. The smaller size of Singapore and Hong Kong also limits renewables capacity, adding to the city-states' weaknesses.

Aleksandra Svidler, Consultant for Economies at Euromonitor International, said: "Understanding a country or a region's vulnerability to energy shocks will inform business strategy and enable an optimal plan for energy sourcing, as well as help to identify the white spaces for investment.

"Overall, economies that are heavily reliant on imports, with low adoption of renewables, weak energy efficiency and economic instability are more vulnerable to energy risks."

For more information, please read the full Euromonitor International report 'New Economic Reality: Rising Energy Pressures'.

