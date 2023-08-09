Euromonitor's first-ever Global Energy Vulnerability Index highlights international risk of energy shocks
09 Aug, 2023, 09:30 BST
- Norway, Canada, Australia and the US are top performers due to diverse mix of energy sources and high self sufficiency
- Belarus and Lebanon rank at the bottom as both countries lack resources and struggle with energy efficiency
- Singapore and Hong Kong rank in bottom 10 because of high dependence on energy imports
- European countries better positioned than many with renewables and economic resilience but heavy reliance on imports raises exposure
LONDON, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Market research company Euromonitor International has released its first-ever Global Energy Vulnerability Index, as part of its 'New Economic Reality: Rising Energy Pressures' report, revealing individual countries' exposure to energy shocks.
The Euromonitor International Global Energy Vulnerability Index 2023 is designed to help leaders and businesses assess and benchmark a country's energy security, providing insights into potential risks, challenges and opportunities in the markets where they operate or plan to expand into in the future.
