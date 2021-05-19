Eurocine Vaccines´ Adjuvant Technology Endocine™ is evaluated with a vaccine candidate against COVID-19

Eurocine Vaccines has signed a Material Transfer Agreement regarding the evaluation of Endocine™ together with a vaccine candidate against COVID-19

STOCKHOLM, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eurocine Vaccines has signed an evaluation agreement, a Material Transfer Agreement, with an innovative, North American, small public company, regarding the evaluation of Endocine™ together with a vaccine candidate against COVID-19. Studies in one or two animal species will be conducted to study both potency and safety.

Endocine™ is Eurocine Vaccines' proprietary adjuvant platform based on natural lipid compounds and formulated as a liposomal dispersion. The manufacture of bulk adjuvant has been established in pilot-scale at GMP conditions and shown excellent safety and tolerability in more than 400 human subjects after nasal administration in five clinical trials.

The platform Endocine™ has been evaluated with several different vaccine antigens, both viral and bacterial, and found compatible with peptides, proteins, polysaccharides, VLPs, as well as split and whole pathogens.

More about Endocine™ can be found at:

https://www.eurocine-vaccines.com/the-portfolio/

If positive data are obtained using Endocine™, the technology may be applied using other vaccine candidates in the collaboration.

Contact:

Hans Arwidsson, Ph.D., MBA

CEO of Eurocine Vaccines AB

hans.arwidsson@eurocine-vaccines.com

+46 70 634 0171

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eurocine-vaccines/r/eurocine-vaccines--adjuvant-technology-endocine--is-evaluated-with-a-vaccine-candidate-against-covid,c3349945

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/11552/3349945/1419674.pdf Eurocine Vaccines´ Adjuvant Technology Endocineâ„¢ is evaluated with a vaccine candidate against COVID-19 https://news.cision.com/eurocine-vaccines/i/liposome,c2914590 Liposome

SOURCE Eurocine Vaccines