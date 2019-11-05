EUR Withdrawal Now Available via SEPA Network

Crypto.com

Transfer EUR From Crypto.com App To Your Personal Bank Account 

HONG KONG, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Crypto.com announces a new method for Crypto.com App users to withdraw fiat. Users can now transfer EUR funds from their Crypto.com Fiat Wallet to their bank accounts via the SEPA network. 

The addition of EUR Fiat withdraw option is a significant step forward to drive Crypto.com's vision to accelerate the world's transition to cryptocurrency. 

Step 1 Click Withdraw EUR
Step 2 Click Withdraw Now
Step 3 Input withdrawal amount and select recipient account
Step 4 Confirm withdrawal details
Step 5 Withdrawal request acknowledged
Note: To activate this feature, users are required to deposit EUR via SEPA network to Crypto.com once before Crypto.com can transfer funds to the same bank account. Click here to learn more about the details of EUR withdrawal via SEPA network.

Note: Requires app version iOS 3.4/ Android 3.4 or higher

About SEPA (Single Euro Payments Area)

SEPA was set up by the European Commission to enable customers to make fast and secure transfers between bank accounts anywhere in the Euro area.

About Crypto.com

Crypto.com was founded in 2016 to accelerate the world's transition to cryptocurrency. Key products include: the Crypto.com App, the best place to buy, sell, and pay with crypto, the MCO Visa Card, a metal card with no annual fees, and the Crypto.com Chain, which enables users to pay and be paid in any crypto, anywhere, for free. Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a 200+ strong team. For more information, please visit: www.crypto.com.

