Euclid Transactional Opens Frankfurt Office

LONDON, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Euclid Transactional, LLC ("Euclid Transactional"), a leading managing general agent focused on transactional insurance underwriting, today announced the opening of its new Frankfurt office and the appointment of Dr. Daniel Mösinger as Vice President and Underwriting Counsel. The new office will further expand the firm's capabilities in the DACH region and build on its substantial expertise across the United Kingdom (UK), Nordics, continental Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

Mösinger comes to Euclid Transactional from K&L Gates LLP where he focused on advising clients on complex cross-border M&A transactions as part of the Corporate, M&A and Venture Capital team. In his new role, Mösinger will leverage his considerable M&A experience and understanding of the deal dynamics in the EMEA market to support clients on a wide variety of transactions.

"The DACH region is an extremely fertile ground for M&A transactions and we have seen deal volume and flow expanding rapidly in the market since 2018," said Kit Westropp, Managing Principal of Euclid Transactional EMEA. "We are excited to officially have a home base in Frankfurt, and cannot imagine a better first hire than Daniel. We are confident that he will be an immediate asset to our clients across EMEA and the globe."

Euclid Transactional's EMEA practice has grown significantly since its inception in 2018 and today features more than 12 team members. The Frankfurt office officially opened its doors on July 1, 2020, and is Euclid Transactional's fifth global office.

Mösinger's appointment follows the addition of Daniella Smith to the EMEA team as General Counsel and Claims Officer. Her hire brings Euclid Transactional's total number of dedicated claims professionals to seven.

"Since day one, Euclid Transactional has focused on providing best-in-class underwriting and claims service," added Westropp. "As our team grows, we're confident that we'll continue to exceed expectations through the entire deal process."

Since its founding, Euclid Transactional EMEA has underwritten over GBP 5 billion of transactional risk, insuring deals with a combined value of over GBP 81.6 billion.

About Euclid Transactional

Euclid Transactional, LLC is a managing general agency specialising in the underwriting of representations & warranties, tax liability, contingent liability and other transactional insurance coverages. Operated by one of the industry's largest teams of experienced underwriters and claims executives, Euclid Transactional provides the size and security of a large insurer with the customer service of a boutique. The firm has offices in New York, London, Chicago, Frankfurt and Toronto, and offers full-service underwriting for deals across the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa. Euclid Transactional is a subsidiary of Euclid Insurance Services, a program administrator that provides its subsidiaries with advisory, accounting, information technology and human resource services. Euclid Transactional's insurance capacity is provided by premier insurers, all of which are rated AM Best A (Excellent) or better.

