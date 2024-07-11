EU Business School opens its third campus building in Barcelona

EU Business School (EU) has opened its third campus building, Upper Sarrià Campus, consolidating its position as an outstanding international business school with a student body of over 130 nationalities

The campus has a capacity of 900 students and has involved an investment of over 3 million euros

It has more than 4,000 m 2 distributed across two adjoining buildings designed in a contemporary and minimalist style, offering students the perfect study environment

With this opening, EU will have over 10,000 m 2 on which to deliver its foundation, bachelor's, master's and MBA programs, taught exclusively in English, to 2,400 students across its three campus buildings in Barcelona

BARCELONA, Spain, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EU Business School (EU), renowned international business school, has opened its new Upper Sarrià Campus, which is located in the emblematic district of Barcelona, Sarrià-Sant Gervasi. This new opening pays testament to the growth of the school and is a response to the institution's strategic expansion plan in Barcelona where it already has two campus buildings situated in calle Ganduxer and Avenida Diagonal.

The Upper Sarrià Campus has more than 4,000 m2 across two adjoining buildings, of four and six floors respectively, which are joined by a large and open ground floor with a spacious reception area. The new building has been designed with 23 classrooms, a cafeteria, an auditorium with a capacity of 70 people, six large terraces for relaxation and specific areas for group work. The campus is equipped with interactive whiteboards and state-of-the-art technology. In a minimalist and contemporary style, the building, constructed in line with educational and sustainability needs, takes advantage of natural light and offers chill-out and leisure spaces comprising lounge areas, table tennis and foosball as well as an area of vending. The campus has a capacity of 900 students and has involved an investment of over 3 million euros.

The institution will have 10,000 m2 in Barcelona on which to deliver its internationally recognized foundation, bachelor's, master's and MBA programs, taught exclusively in English, to its 2,400 students, 95% of whom come from abroad.

EU Business School delivers programs in business administration with specializations ranging from artificial intelligence to digital communication both on site and online (Digital Campus).

https://www.euruni.edu/