ETL appoints new Managing Director to strengthen operations plus drive expansion across UK & Middle East

Commenting on the appointment Jonathan said: "I am thrilled to have been invited to join the ETL team. I hope that my skills and experience can assist in shaping the business as it adapts to an unknown but exciting post Covid-19 future."

Originally qualifying as an architect and holding a Masters' Degree in Business, Jonathan has had several significant leadership roles with other consultancies including E C Harris and Arup. Most recently Jonathan was an Executive Board member of Woods Bagot PTY Ltd, the Australian registered global practice, where he also held the post of Regional Chairman Middle East. Here he was responsible for curating a collaborative executive team, who worked together to create a strong business across the region achieving significant growth during challenging trading conditions.

Joining an 80 strong team at ETL, Jonathan's appointment follows an extensive recruitment process. Jonathan added: "I believe that ETL is highly equipped to help an array of healthcare and other organisations as they adapt to the challenges of operating in an increasingly difficult commercial environment, both in the UK and other geographies. I'm looking forward to helping ETL secure better commercial outcomes for both existing and new clients."

His hire is part of a strategy to reshape the executive team roles across three functional areas with David Philliskirk as the Executive Director of Commercial & Performance, Tina Nolan in the role of Executive Director of Service Development, and as Executive Director of Client Services and Managing Director Jonathan will work to grow ETL's client base.

David Dean, Chairman of the ETL Board, concluded: "We're moving from a position of strength to continue to transform ETL for the future. The decision to hire a new strategic lead for the consultancy was taken before Covid-19, and it is even more imperative today as we emerge from lockdown. Every business will be looking for a strong leadership team and that's what we have in place with the new triumvirate."

