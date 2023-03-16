etisalat by e& UAE and Cyberint Join Forces to Strengthen Cyber Security

The agreement will provide Impactful Intelligence and attack surface management solutions to protect etisalat by e&'s infrastructure, developed in collaboration with by Cyberint.

DUBAI, UAE, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyberint, the leader in Impactful Intelligence and etisalat by e&, the brand representing the UAE telecoms pillar of e&, announced a joint agreement today to enhance its cyber security infrastructure with real-time intelligence and monitoring solutions.

The deal comes at a time when cyber threats to the telecom industry are rapidly increasing due to factors such as legacy technology, large attack surfaces, and the valuable information they handle. In addition, high-profile attacks that resulted in the theft of sensitive personal data have further underscored the dangers faced by the industry.

Cyberint's Argos platform offers real-time threat intelligence and monitoring of external risk exposure tailored to etisalat by e&'s unique attack surface. Cyberint's expansive presence across the open, deep, and dark web bolsters the cyber security of etisalat by e& bringing top-tier impactful intelligence to stay ahead of emerging threats.

Cyberint CEO Yochai Corem said: "No enterprise wants to wait until its information is compromised or its service impacted to take action against cyber criminals, yet many companies remain vulnerable.

"We are proud to be selected by etisalat by e& and further support the digital transformation program. Our agreement with etisalat by e& shows that forward-looking companies, especially those in critical verticals such as telecom, are taking action and turning the tables on cybercriminals."

Khalid Murshed, Chief Technology and Information Officer, etisalat by e& UAE said: "Working with Cyberint, a reputable cybersecurity partner, reflects our strategy to provide every means to fortify our company's assets, secure our customers' data and inspire confidence in all stakeholders in today's interconnected world.

"At etisalat by e&, we remain committed to protecting our customers' connectivity through advanced cyber security technologies. Our investment in the latest cybersecurity measures provides a solid layer of protection against the ever-changing cyber threats of the digital age."

Cyberint's will strengthen etisalat by e& capabilities to actively monitor its complex attack surface, prioritise risk factors, and take proactive measures against targeted attacks or campaigns before they occur.

About Cyberint

Cyberint's impactful intelligence solution fuses real-time threat intelligence with bespoke attack surface management, providing organizations with extensive integrated visibility into their external risk exposure.

Leveraging autonomous discovery of all external-facing assets, coupled with open, deep & dark web intelligence, the solution allows cybersecurity teams to uncover their most relevant known and unknown digital risks - earlier.

Global customers, including Fortune 500 leaders across all major market verticals, rely on Cyberint to prevent, detect, investigate, and remediate phishing, fraud, ransomware, brand abuse, data leaks, external vulnerabilities and more, ensuring continuous external protection from cyber threats.

To learn more about Cyberint, please visit https://cyberint.com

About etisalat by e&, UAE

'etisalat by e&' is the brand representing the UAE telecoms pillar of e& (formerly known as Etisalat Group), operated by Etisalat UAE in our home market. In line with its refreshed strategy, Etisalat UAE is on a mission to unlock shareholder value, deliver outstanding customer experiences and drive optimal business performance.

Taking advantage of the age of 'connectivity renaissance', Etisalat UAE will grow core and digital services, by enriching consumers' value propositions with digital services that cater for consumers' new lifestyles and emerging demands beyond basic telecom services, including areas like gaming, health, and insurance. Etisalat UAE will also continue to act as the trusted partner and advisor of enterprises by enabling their connectivity and beyond connectivity requirements

Bolstering its leadership position as the digital telco that is a customer champion in a hyper-connected digital world, Etisalat UAE will pivot new, sustainable demand in future-forward spaces like private networks, autonomous vehicles, and AI.

To learn more about Etisalat UAE, please visit https://www.etisalat.ae

