Etihad and Miral Sign Agreement Naming Etihad Arena, the New Entertainment Venue on Yas Island

With Etihad Airways' track record for connecting Abu Dhabi to the world and promoting the UAE as a vibrant and growing hub for culture, business and tourism, the airline is the perfect partner to help further raise the profile of this unique venue and Yas Island as a destination. With both companies playing a key role in the Emirate's economic diversification and development strategy, the new partnership will help position the Etihad Arena as one of the leading entertainment venues in the region and an important addition to Yas Island and Abu Dhabi's entertainment and tourism offering.

Tony Douglas, Group Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Aviation Group, commented: "It's an honour to partner with an Abu Dhabi institution such as Miral on this joint venture, that will further promote Abu Dhabi and Yas Island as a hub for entertainment, tourism and culture. Etihad Arena complements our global presence at a number of sporting and entertainment venues, most notably Etihad Stadium in Manchester, home of Manchester City Football Club. This new arena will bring an abundance of talent to our capital, providing a diverse range of entertainment options for guests visiting our beautiful city, or for those who call the UAE home."

Commenting on the agreement, Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, CEO of Miral, said: "As our national airline with international reach, Etihad Airways is the ideal partner to help position the newly named Etihad Arena competitively on the local and regional map of live entertainment destinations. The new venue will be a significant addition to the unique offerings on Yas Island and in Abu Dhabi, creating unforgettable experiences, and helping us deliver on our vision to position Yas Island as a top global destination for entertainment, leisure and business. This is a testament to our commitment to grow the tourism industry and achieve our leadership's vision of economic diversification."

The Etihad Arena, which will be operated by Flash Entertainment, has been designed to accommodate large-scale and private events, offering unique flexibility with a capacity ranging from 200 to 18,000 people. Once open, the venue will host an eclectic variety of events including sporting competitions, corporate events, cultural performances, concerts, and many other appealing activities throughout the year.

Etihad Arena is part of Yas Bay, an iconic mixed-use development located on the southern end of Yas Island. Yas Bay encompasses three distinct but integrated areas: Yas Bay Waterfront, the Residences at Yas Bay and twofour54. The Etihad Arena will be an integral and iconic part of the Yas Bay Waterfront, which will also include the Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, a beach club as well as a pier that boasts 12 licensed cafes and restaurants, and 19 retail outlets.

About Miral

Miral is Abu Dhabi's creator of destinations, uniting people and places through unique, immersive and exciting experiences. Responsible for the development and management of Yas Island, Miral's assets encompass entertainment, hospitality, leisure, sport, dining, retail, and real estate destinations. Today, Yas Island is home to Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, Yas Links Golf Course, Yas Mall, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Marina and seven hotels, including the flagship Yas Hotel. For more information, visit http://www.miral.ae.

About Etihad Airways

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE and a division of the Etihad Aviation Group, was formed in 2003 and quickly went on to become one of the world's leading airlines. Etihad Airways flies to over 84 destinations with a fleet of 100 Airbus and Boeing aircraft, serving 18.6 million passengers a year and carrying 682,100 tonnes of cargo in 2018. In recent years, the organisation has received numerous awards for its superior service and products, cargo offering, loyalty programme, aviation training and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) service.

