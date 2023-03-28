Ethico Releases The Most Comprehensive System To Strengthen E&C Functions Amidst Increasing Demand For Ethical Workplaces

E&C and HR solutions provider, Ethico, unveils the ECOsystem (Ethics & Compliance Optimization System), designed to fulfill the needs of the modern workplace including: scalable risk mitigation, cultural improvements, and more.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ethico, a leader in integrated risk management solutions, unveils a coordinated system to meet the demand for ethically run, values-forward businesses. The ECOsystem (Ethics & Compliance Optimization System) provides a holistic approach to improving an organization's risk mitigation and program performance, work culture, and employee engagement metrics.

With Gallup reporting that only 32% of employees in the U.S. claim to be actually engaged at work, it's clear that businesses are leaving a huge amount of profitability and productivity unclaimed. The key to re-engaging the majority of the workforce lies in better work cultures and stronger reputational health, with more demonstrable values in the operations of a business. Ethics, Compliance, and HR functions are perfectly poised to push such initiatives, but as typically under-resourced departments, these ethical professionals need to be empowered by something greater than a patchwork of single solutions in order to achieve their missions.

The ECOsystem is Ethico's way of putting power in the hands of any organization's ethical champions by providing them with: next-generation technology, client-over-everything support, and a holistic approach to redefine their workplaces. By utilizing a collaborative system of solutions, an ethical professional can maintain the oversight necessary to manage risk across multiple sectors and workstreams, while prioritizing the most pressing risks their organization is facing.

Ethico's solutions synergize within the ECOsystem to provide the flexibility and power to establish an authentically ethical culture, with all of its positive externalities. That means: increased employee engagement, reduced turnover, mitigated risk, lower threat of lawsuits and fines, and a more values-driven workplace.

The ECOsystem has fully configurable modules to maintain and upscale the essential pillars of a modern workplace, such as:

Investigation Process - Case Management Software, Omnichannel Issue Intake, Incident Management, and Data Analytics & Reporting leverage the advantages of Ethico's unique Adaptive Interview methodology to consistently gather and display the most pertinent information from reporters. This provides clear incident data, allowing investigators to close cases up to 2.5 times faster, and allowing E&C and HR professionals to make a clear business case for their programs.

Work Culture - Exit & Stay Interviews, HR & Compliance Training Libraries, Awareness & Communications, and Ethics Portal promote a culture that lives out the values espoused by an organization while rooting out latent risks within the workforce. This creates a healthy foundation where culture and employees can thrive.

Risk Mitigation - Sanction Screening, Third Party Risk Monitoring, along with Flexible Disclosures Forms and Conflicts of Interest solutions concentrate oversight on your organization's greatest areas of risk. This provides the risk sensors of an organization the ability to catch risks before they cost the organization revenue.

No matter the challenge a workplace is facing, one or all of the ECOsystem's modules can be leveraged to begin the process of modernizing any workplace, regardless of size, industry, or mission.

"People are sick of wrestling with status quo, Frankenstein solutions that haven't been updated in a decade," said Nick Gallo, Chief Servant and Co-CEO of Ethico. "Ethics should be easy, and that's why we are excited to introduce the ECOsystem to the world. It is exciting to be a part of the next generation of solutions that help folks actually reduce risk while upgrading their ethical foundations to reinforce authentic cultures of integrity."

About Ethico:

Ethico has made ethics easy for over 25 years by empowering those who care most to Make The World A Better Workplace with holistic tools that help leaders who care to crowdsource risk management at scale effectively, focus efforts on the most meaningful priorities, and create a clear business case that reinforces a true culture of organic integrity.

