DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trade Estonia, part of Enterprise Estonia, marks its significant presence at the ITS World Congress 2024 in Dubai, highlighting Estonia's cutting-edge advancements in intelligent transport systems (ITS) and smart mobility solutions. This participation underscores Estonia's commitment to forging strategic partnerships and driving the future of transportation on a global scale, with a particular focus on the Gulf region.

Estonia Elevates Intelligent Transport Systems at ITS World Congress 2024

Leading the delegation, Ambassador of Estonia to the UAE Maria Belovas stressed the importance of the engagement. ''We are here to leverage Estonia's cutting-edge expertise in the ITS sector, with a special focus on the Gulf region, which is rapidly establishing itself as a global leader in smart mobility. Estonia is happy to be a part of shaping the future of transportation''.

Estonia's showcase at the ITS World Congress features a range of innovations across the ITS spectrum. e-Pavement is revolutionising road safety and infrastructure with its intelligent pavement technology, which integrates sensors to monitor and communicate real-time road conditions, enhancing pedestrian safety and overall traffic management. Metrosert, a leader in metrology and calibration, ensures the precision and reliability of smart city infrastructure, playing a crucial role in the development and deployment of autonomous driving technologies and smart transport systems. Auve Tech, renowned for its groundbreaking work in autonomous driving, presents its latest innovations in self-driving shuttles, offering sustainable and efficient urban and suburban mobility solutions. These autonomous vehicles are designed to integrate seamlessly with existing public transport networks, improving accessibility and reducing environmental impact.

Bamboo Apps, a specialist in digital transformation, is focused on creating bespoke software solutions for the automotive and transport sectors. Their applications, which range from in-car infotainment systems to fleet management solutions, are helping to navigate the digitalisation of mobility services. Digilogistika Keskus (Digital Logistics Centre), a pioneer in the digital logistics space, is at the forefront of developing integrated logistics platforms that streamline supply chain operations. Their solutions enable more efficient management of freight and goods, reducing costs and improving delivery times within smart cities.

Lili Kuusk, CEO of ITS Estonia, added that the ITS World Congress provides an unparalleled platform for Estonia to demonstrate its pioneering role in intelligent transport systems:

"In Estonia, it is possible to quickly move from testing in a closed territory to an urban environment, which is why, for instance, autonomous vehicles have developed rapidly, and they already exist on the streets today. In the broader context of ITS, Estonia aims to leverage regional ITS cooperation networks as well as capitalise on the increasing focus on automation and personalisation of the intelligent transportation systems. "

With this participation, they underscore their commitment to advancing global mobility solutions that are innovative, sustainable, and efficient.

Estonia's engagement at the ITS World Congress 2024 reinforces its position as a key player in the global transportation sector, driving progress, and fostering international collaborations that will define the future of mobility.

About Trade Estonia

Trade Estonia is part of Enterprise Estonia. As a state organisation, Trade Estonia helps Estonian companies to establish themselves in international markets. With a focus on future technologies and pioneering projects, Trade Estonia provides Estonian companies with access to market analysis and marketing strategies and creates the conditions for them to operate successfully on a global scale. Trade Estonia not only promotes the development of new business areas and the establishment of strategic partnerships, but also facilitates access to international networks, thus contributing to the global competitiveness of Estonian companies.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2507360/Trade_Estonia.jpg