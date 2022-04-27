Essence SmartCare's LTE Senior Care Technology to Boost VitalCALL/Chubb's Digital Transformation in Independent-Living and Retirement Facilities Across Australia

As Australia prepares the ground for a digital network branch out to support leading-edge security solutions, Essence SmartCare's LTE-based personal emergency response systems will be deployed to replace generation 2G and 3G cellular services. The upgraded system will be implemented by Essence SmartCare's strategic partner, HSC Technology Group , which was awarded the project for its proven ability to deploy next generation security technology solutions.

"VitalCALL is excited to be working with HSC and Essence SmartCare to provide next-generation assistive technology to the senior market and allow our customers to maintain and improve their safety and independence while providing peace of mind to families that VitalCALL is here for them, 24/7, as required," said Joshua Simmons, Managing Director of Monitoring Solutions at VitalCALL/Chubb.

Building on Essence SmartCare's market leadership for cellular-enabled personal emergency response systems, the PERS 4G provides activity monitoring, fall detection, and voice capabilities anywhere in the home, allowing service providers and users to enjoy the highest levels of dependability and accuracy.

"We applaud VitalCALL/Chubb in their proactivity to address the impending 3G shutdown by implementing Essence SmartCare's upgraded 4G-based PERS solutions," said Graham Russell, Managing Director at HSC Technology Group. "We are looking forward to working with their team as strategic partners and are extremely encouraged by this project to continue and expand our services."

"We are delighted to be joining forces with HSC Technology Group and VitalCALL/Chubb as they spearhead this major upgrade for seniors across Australia," said Barak Katz, General Manager of Essence SmartCare. "We have been at the forefront of assisted living innovation for many years and remain committed to deploying technologies that allow people to live safe, healthy and independent lives for as long as possible."

About Essence SmartCare

Essence SmartCare, part of the Essence Group, develops advanced health and care platforms for market-leading healthcare and senior care providers, enabling smart preventive care and emergency response so seniors can live life to the fullest – with total peace of mind. Partnering with Essence SmartCare helps position companies as progressive, forward-thinking and in touch with the need to enable elderly and vulnerable people to lead more independent and safer lives.

For more information: www.essencesmartcare.com

Follow Essence Group on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook

About VitalCALL/Chubb

VitalCALL is Australia's original provider of 24 hours a day, 7 day a week personal emergency response alarms. Trading in Australia for over 40 years, they are one of the largest providers of PERs in Australia. VitalCALL is part of the Chubb group, one of the best-known providers of fire safety and security solutions protecting people, property and assets around the world. Today, Chubb's 14,000 employees in 250 branches in 17 countries work to make the world safer, protect people and provide peace of mind. Its fire, security and monitoring services cover more than 1.3 million sites around the world.

For more information, visit www.vitalcall.com.au

About HSC Technology Group

HSC Technology Group is a technology company that improves quality of life, later in life. They do this through their next generation software, the TALIUS™ Smart Care Platform – an intelligent AI brain that collects and analyses data from a range of world-class sensors to improve business and resident outcomes in a range of Aged Care settings.

For more information, visit: hsctg.com.au

