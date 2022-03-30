Essence Group Partners with Team-3 Protection Systems for Implementation of MyShield Cellular Security Solution

Essence, a Leading Security Technology Provider is First to Offer Standalone Smoke-Generating Intruder Prevention System to Enhance Security of Homes and Businesses in Israel

HERZLIYA, Israel, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Essence Group, a leading global provider of cloud-based wireless security solutions for homes, families and businesses, today announced its collaboration with Israeli security provider Team-3 Protection Systems for the first national implementation of its MyShield cellular IoT (Cat-M) enabled intruder prevention solution.

The partnership entails Essence Group providing Team-3 with MyShield devices that will be offered as part of the company's security solutions services for Israeli customers. The devices will be connected to Team-3's central monitoring center, providing an advanced and integrated response system to intrusions and break-ins.

"This implementation makes optimal use of our latest innovative technology, by integrating it into a wider network of security and protection solutions to provide true peace of mind to users in Israel," said Dr. Haim Amir, CEO and Founder of Essence Group. "We are delighted to partner with Team-3, who can now provide their customers with greater control over their own security with the unique ability to be more proactive in preventing intrusions. This is intervention at its most effective."

The multi-award-winning MyShield solution is the world's first Cat-M-connected smoke generating intruder prevention system that can be integrated into any existing security system or used as a standalone solution connected to cellular IoT networks. The proprietary smoke generator enables home and business owners to safely force intruders out of premises before they can cause harm to people, property, or assets. The integrated, easy-to-install system includes a passive infrared motion detector, a high-definition video camera with recording capabilities and two-way voice communication.

"Our mission is to become a world leader in security innovation, by harnessing technological advancements in order to meet the evolving security challenges that our customers face," said Avner Ben Aryeh, CEO of Team-3 Protection Systems. "Combining MyShield devices with our call center's advanced monitoring capabilities, alongside the operational and immediate response of our patrol teams, will provide our customers with an additional layer of security that has never existed in Israel before."

"The MyShield solution is already demonstrating its potential to create real differentiation in the security market," said Hagai Enoch, COO of Essence Group. "By providing home and business owners with a solution that can actively prevent a burglary in progress, security providers can add real value to the already excellent service they are providing to their customers."

Essence will be presenting the MyShield solution, alongside its WeR@Home+ security and smart home management platform at IFSEC International in London from May 17-19, 2022, at stand #IF3220.

About Essence Group

Essence Group is a global technology leader with a mission to develop and deploy innovative, cloud-based, end-to-end security and healthcare solutions, underpinned by supporting services, that provide peace of mind to users. For over a quarter of a century, Essence has challenged convention by making care and safety both accessible and affordable. With over 75 million connected devices deployed worldwide, Essence helps people to live safer and more independent lives. For more information: https://www.essence-grp.com/

