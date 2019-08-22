Essence Announces Completion of Fully Automated Production Line

OFAKIM, Israel, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Essence Group, the global leader in IoT and cyber security platforms, has announced the completion of its new automated production line with long-term partner, Flex Ltd, the global manufacturer. The collaboration combines their expertise in production, IoT and AI to create an advanced automated manufacturing line.

The new, high-tech production line was co-developed by Essence and Flex Operations in Ofakim, Israel and uses the latest automation systems to produce a range of Essence's connected-living IoT solutions for security, safety and senior monitoring.

The automation of production will enable Essence to offer its customers a higher and more consistent level of product quality, while also offering the flexibility to quickly meet increasing and fluctuating demand. This newly created line can be scaled to other Flex facilities globally to help Essence better serve its customers in different regions.

By using advanced production automation methods, including the latest robotic technology, the entire assembly, testing and packaging process will be automated, resulting in an increase of production efficiency, enhanced quality and quicker time-to-market.

Essence has a long and established track record as a high-quality global technology solutions provider, having helped several organisations scale rapidly. However, this ambitious production line will push new boundaries for Essence Group. By dramatically increasing capability, the automated production line enables Essence to further develop its end-to-end turnkey solutions and cater to a broader range of customers in a variety of sectors.

Essence's ongoing partnership with Flex is an indication of both the quality and ambition of the IoT company. Flex is a market-leading manufacturing company, with approximately 200,000 employees across 30 countries. Over the last 50 years, Flex has developed and honed its manufacturing capabilities to include Industry 4.0 technologies, such as robotics and automation that serve over a dozen industry sectors.

"Partnerships with large manufacturers like Flex are extremely valuable for us. Our ongoing partnership allows us to produce the most innovative products at rapid speed and meet the customer demand. As Industry 4.0 has unfolded, we have seen tech companies shift towards greater automation of their production lines. This is already paying dividends, as we have seen large gains in productivity, increased quality and collaboration, and higher revenue and profitability. We will continue to foster collaboration with world-leading technology companies in order to develop the most advanced production lines on the market," said Hagai Enoch, chief operating officer at Essence.

Francois Barbier, president, global operations at Flex said, "Essence's IoT leadership coupled with our deep manufacturing expertise has allowed us to collaborate and build a cutting-edge production line with advanced automation technologies, and ultimately, deliver greater efficiency, quality and value."

About Essence

Essence is a global provider of IoT connected-living and cybersecurity solutions for communication, security and healthcare service providers, serving households and small-medium businesses. Leveraging 25 years of experience and innovation with a global presence and 45 million devices deployed worldwide, Essence is committed to developing and supporting solutions that enhance partners' businesses and enable people to live fuller, better lives.

About Flex Ltd.

Flex is the Sketch-to-Scale® solutions provider that designs and builds intelligent products globally. With approximately 200,000 employees across 30 countries, Flex provides innovative design, engineering, manufacturing, real-time supply chain insight and logistics services to companies of all sizes across industries and markets. For more information, visit flex.com or follow us on Twitter @Flexintl.

