Esports World Cup Foundation Announces 40 Clubs Selected for Its $20 Million Club Partner Program, Uniting over 300 Million Esports Fans Worldwide

Industry-Leading Initiative Accelerates the Sustainable Growth of Esports Organizations, Provides Up to $1 Million in Funding to Elite Clubs to Expand Their Brands and Global Fanbase

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, March 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Esports World Cup Foundation (EWCF) today announced the top 40 esports Clubs that have been accepted into the EWCF Club Partner Program , an industry-leading initiative designed to promote the sustainable growth of esports organizations. The $20 million program offers participating Clubs up to $1 million in funding to expand their brand and grow their global audience through innovative content and marketing campaigns leading up to and throughout the Esports World Cup 2025.

The Esports World Cup Foundation reveals the 40 esports Clubs selected to the 2025 EWCF Club Partner Program. The 40 global esports Clubs selected to the 2025 Esports World Cup Foundation Club Partner Program.

Since 2023, the EWCF has supported esports Clubs with a carefully aligned funding model that contributes to the Club Partner Program members' financial stability and brand growth. To achieve this, the 2025 Program will focus on fueling global fan growth across all borders and games through impactful storytelling and creative campaigns.

Leveraging EWCF support, the 40 Partner Clubs, reaching over 300 million fans, will drive global growth by creating compelling experiences and content that deepen their connection with fans worldwide, including behind-the-scenes production, player documentaries, and live fan experiences that excite their communities. The 2025 program offers modular funding for campaigns that engage fans, tell EWC-related stories, and enable Club-driven innovation.

"The EWCF Club Partner Program is a cornerstone of our mission to build a sustainable future for esports Clubs worldwide while creating opportunities for organizations from some of the world's fastest-growing markets", said Faisal Bin Homran, Chief Product Officer at the Esports World Cup Foundation. "This year's 40 partnered Clubs represent a diverse and dynamic cross-section of global esports, spanning legacy organizations, rising stars and global powerhouses that collectively define the rich history and the rapidly evolving future of the industry. By investing in their growth, the program will enable Clubs to expand their audience and reach, strengthen their brands, and gain greater visibility through fan-first content, shaping the future of esports as a global sport and mainstream entertainment."

With this year's focus on high-growth regions, the 2025 EWCF Club Partner Program represents a truly global roster, including six Clubs from China, alongside additions from rapidly expanding markets like Japan, India, and LATAM. The full lineup of Clubs, in alphabetic order: 100 Thieves, All Gamers, Bilibili Gaming, Cloud9, Edward Gaming, EVOS, FaZe Clan, Fnatic, FURIA, G2 Esports, Gaimin Gladiators, Gen.G, Gentle Mates, HEROIC, JD Gaming, Karmine Corp., Movistar KOI, LEVIATAN, LOUD, MOUZ, NAVI, NIP.eStar, ONIC, POWR, REJECT, S8UL, Sentinels, T1, Team BDS, Team Falcons, Team Liquid, Team RRQ, Team Secret, Team Spirit, Team Vitality, Twisted Minds, Virtus.pro, Weibo Gaming, Wolves Esports, ZETA DIVISION.

The 2025 Club Program applications in China were supported by Tencent E-Sports, who have facilitated the process for 20 Clubs that have applied. Six Clubs were selected, including All Gamers, Bilibili Gaming, Edward Gaming, JD Gaming, Weibo Gaming, and Wolves Esports—China's most dominant teams, engaging over 125 million Chinese fans through gaming, entertainment, and lifestyle content. Additionally, eStar, as part of NIP, has also been added to the lineup, further serving the expansion of the Club Partner Program in China and activating Chinese fans.

All Clubs were selected through a rigorous evaluation process that reviewed nearly 200 applications. This included assessing their competitive track record in the Club Championship in 2024, their potential across multiple games, social media presence, fan engagement, and their strategic plans for activating their global esports audience. Eight Clubs received direct invitations based on their EWC 2024 Club Championship ranking, while the remaining spots were allocated through an open application process. Nineteen Clubs joined for the first time, and 21 returned from the inaugural year.

"Esports is evolving faster than ever, and the EWCF Club Partner Program is driving that evolution by giving Clubs the tools to grow, engage fans, and compete at the highest level," said Fabien "Neo" Devide, Chairman and co-founder of Team Vitality. "EWC 2024 was a defining moment for us—winning points in five games, two podium finishes, and securing a top-four finish at the Club Championship. The scale and energy of the event proved just how influential esports has become. We're proud to be part of the program again, fueled by the enthusiasm of French fans who continue to support and inspire us as we look to elevate our game, win as many tournaments as possible, and carry Team Vitality's colours high on the biggest stage in esports."

"As one of the fastest growing esports organizations in North America, we are delighted to join the EWCF Club Partner Program," said Rob Moore, CEO of Sentinels. "Continuing the momentum of our success in 2024, including a major win in VALORANT and significant growth across our social channels reaching millions of fans in North America and beyond, the addition of VALORANT to the Esports World Cup is the perfect time for us to become an official partner and deliver new and exciting content to an even wider audience."

"Since Day One, All Gamers has chased esports glory—pushing non-stop for over 20 years. With years of hard work from our teams, we've scored big wins in top games and trained legends in the scene," said Le Kedeng, Chairman of All Gamers. "Competing at the 2024 EWC against the world's best, that fire burns bright. Now joining EWCF's Club Partner Program, here's our hope: When fans worldwide see Chinese esports through AG, they won't just recall epic comebacks, but our crew's unstoppable spirit—cutting through challenges like a blade. That combination of grit and grace—that's China's gift to the global esports race."

Membership in the EWCF Club Partner Program is subject to annual renewal in line with the Program's requirements, reflecting the dynamic nature of the esports industry. A Club's participation in the program does not guarantee a spot at the Esports World Cup 2025. All Clubs are required to qualify through official qualification pathways to earn their spot in each game's EWC tournament.

The Esports World Cup 2025 will once again unite gaming and esports communities in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for a global competition that will crown the next Esports World Cup Champion. The tournament's unique cross-game format will reward participating Clubs and players competing for a life-changing prize pool across a mix of platforms and genres, bringing together esports' best teams, players and games under one banner in the largest ever celebration of esports.

To learn more about the EWC Club Partner Program, visit esportsworldcup.com/clubprogram . For more information about the Esports World Cup, visit esportsworldcup.com and follow @EWC_EN on X. Follow the Esports World Cup Foundation on LinkedIn for the latest announcements about Esports World Cup 2025.

About The Esports World Cup

The Esports World Cup (EWC) is a premier annual sporting event and global celebration of competitive excellence and esports fandom. The competition features a unique cross-game format that pits the world's top esports clubs against one another for the largest prize pool in esports history. The inaugural EWC in 2024 featured 1,500 elite players and 200 clubs from 100 countries. They competed in 22 tournaments across 21 games for a $60 million prize pool. The eight-week competition and festival drew 500 million viewers online and saw 2.6 million people attend. Returning to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in the summer of 2025, the EWC will bring gaming and esports communities together again to crown the next Esports World Cup Club Champion. esportsworldcup.com

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2642895/CLUB_HERO_EN_PRORES.mp4

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2642834/EWCF_Club_Partner_Program_2025_40_Clubs_Graphic.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2387806/5218855/EWCF_Logo.jpg