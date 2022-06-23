ESKUTE Makes A Grand Debut at the National Cycling Show in Birmingham

"We see this year as a particularly opportune time as more consumers search for new and cleaner methods of transportation. We hope that through this exhibition appearance to let more customers know our brand and products," said Alan, the CEO of ESKUTE.

Eskute x the National Cycling Show

The National Cycling Show, which bills itself as an "immersive retail experience," enabled consumers to try and buy everything from bikes to accessories. During the show, 30,000 attendees all got the chance to get their hands on the ESKUTE's top e-bikes and heard from two local ESKUTE partners that have been instrumental in their expansion across the UK: Marcus Pollard, owner of an electric bike store (E-Teck） in Wigan, UK, and Peter McLeod, one of the founders of the UK ESKUTE Facebook fan club.

Marcus said that it is super meaningful and excited to join this show with ESKUTE, especially the part about a charity raffle in which one lucky attendee Keith Denton won an Eskute 2022 Netuno as a prize. "This is brilliant news! What a great Father's Day surprise!" said Keith, the winner. 100% of all raffle sales will be donated to Rainbow Trust to help support children and their families through illness.

"We are really happy to meet all our customers, and we firmly believe that the more consumers see and feel our products, the more they will want them in their lives as a means of high-quality travel. We also plan to attend the exhibition in Frankfurt in July and will be opening a flagship store in Germany soon. These exhibitions and growth of offline stores are helping us grasp more opportunities to provide offline product experiences for our customers, "Alan added.

ESKUTE will continue with an appearance at another leading event for the bicycle industry, the 2022 EUROBIKE, which will be held from July 13-17 in Messe Frankfurt, at Stand F10 D01a, Hall 10.

