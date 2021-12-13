Eskute Celebrates Holiday Season with Generous Discounts on Wayfarer E-Bikes

Eskute's holiday deals come following its inaugural Thanksgiving and Black Friday promotion, which saw the company slash prices on its rear-mounted hub motor e-bikes, Voyager and Wayfarer, and mid-drive motor Voyager Pro and Wayfarer Pro. In the one-week sale period, the sales of both rear-mounted models doubled the monthly average sales in the past, while all hundreds of units of the Voyager Pro stocked in the UK sold out in 24 hours. Eskute's overall sales in Europe also doubled compared to the previous monthly average.

"On behalf of the entire team, we would like to extend our deepest gratitude to our customers. Our recent Black Friday promotion demonstrated the widespread support for our brand throughout Europe. Now, with Christmas fast approaching and the new Omicron variant, we want to help more people enjoy safe and convenient transportation this holidays, while discovering the benefits of Eskute products," said Alan, CEO of Eskute.

"I ordered two Voyagers during the promotion, and they both arrived the day after ordering as Esktue promised. This is the first time we have even ridden e-bikes: my wife and I are both 60, so we need to make things easier but keep fit. Excellent quality, good after-sales service! Well done Eskute," said Jeff, a customer from the Black Friday promotion.

From celebrating with loved ones to visiting Christmas markets, the holiday season is one of Europe's peak travel periods. However, congested roads and the threat of Omicron have cast a shadow on this otherwise joyous period. As a result, a growing number of Eskute riders are swapping mountain e-bikes for city bikes as their preferred mode of transportation this holidays. E-bikes are also a healthier and more environmentally-friendly travel solution, particularly after indulging over the festive season.

To support people to ride for freedom, for fun, and for the planet this Christmas, Eskute is gifting customers with generous discounts on its rear-mounted Wayfarer e-bike. Shoppers can either save £100 on the Wayfarer, now £899, or purchase a £999 bundle, which includes a free battery valued at £249. Both the exiting E-bike battery and the one included in the bundle will enjoy the 2-year warranty.

Despite increased logistics pressure over the holidays, Eskute will arrange shipping as soon as possible so customers can enjoy their Wayfarer in time for the holidays. In addition, Eskute's after-sales support team will continue to provide customers with the best service throughout this period.

Eskute's Christmas promotion will run until January 10, 2022. For more information and to shop, please visit https://www.eskute.co.uk/

