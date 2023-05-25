Eseye launches the industry's first IoT Readiness Level Index: A Ground-breaking Framework to Measure Readiness for IoT Adoption

IoT Readiness Framework provides an objective technical standard that allows organisations to compare project performance with others in their industry vertical

Framework uses 0 to 9 scale based on NASA's Technology Readiness Levels

LaunchPad subscription service offers support at every stage of IoT development, providing customers with access to Eseye's considerable expertise throughout the product journey

GUILDFORD, England, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eseye, a pioneer of leading-edge global IoT connectivity solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its new IoT Readiness Level (IRL) Index – an IoT industry first.

From smart cities to industrial automation, IoT is changing the way businesses operate and sell. But given the complexity of IoT, and in particular the connectivity component, many businesses struggle to assess the maturity of their project, their technical and operational readiness for deployment, and the best route to success. Surveys consistently find that 80% of IoT projects do not reach successful deployment.

Eseye has applied its vast knowledge and experience, gained from successfully delivering over 1,000 IoT devices and connectivity projects, to create a framework that can help companies to embed and expand IoT technology in their operations.

Eseye has codified this knowledge to create a comprehensive assessment that covers all aspects of IoT adoption, from infrastructure and connectivity to device design and data management.

The IRL Index is based on the principles of NASA's Technology Readiness Level (TRL), considered the gold standard for measuring the maturity of new technologies. Applying this tool delivers each customer a personalised assessment showing them exactly where their IoT readiness is compared to market best practices and similar projects within their industry vertical.

"We recognised that every IoT use case is different, and many were struggling to successfully launch an IoT solution. This was due to particular challenges with their device and project as well as the lack of an objective standard in the sector," said Nick Earle, CEO of Eseye. "Our IRL Index leverages a set of detailed metrics to provide a customer rating on a 0 to 9 scale, offering an objective assessment of each organisation's capabilities."

Following an initial discovery workshop, the results of each assessment enable the creation of a custom services programme that aims to swiftly move the customer to a higher maturity level, ultimately allowing them to deliver against their project goals and anticipated return on investment.

In addition to the IoT Readiness Framework, Eseye has also introduced a new subscription-based service offering called IoT LaunchPad™. LaunchPad includes a flexible range of repeatable specialist IoT services tailored for each customer project, with the aim to lower risk of failure, reduce costs and get IoT devices deployed faster. LaunchPad services can include Device Design or Re-Design (for an existing device), specialist engineering development, technology integration, device testing and validation, certification support and deployment planning. LaunchPad offers support at every IRL level, including transitioning from deploying a device at level 7 to an ongoing model of support at level 8, and it can be run concurrently for multiple customer device projects if required.

Milan Shah, Chief Technology Officer (CTO), has worked with Eseye to redesign Biofourmis' medical devices and improve connectivity, said this about the experience: "What has made our project successful is the sheer level of expertise Eseye brings to the table. It's an excellent partnership. There are significant considerations in picking the right partner to help you from design to deployment – and every day we are very thankful for Eseye."

Eseye's IRL Index is available now, and the company is encouraging businesses of all sizes to take advantage of this valuable tool. Taking proactive steps on IoT earlier in a project can avoid lengthy and costly re-work later on. As IoT projects continue to become mainstream IRLs will become increasingly important in ensuring future success of IoT implementations.

To learn more about Eseye's IoT Readiness Level Index and to schedule an assessment for your organisation, visit the Eseye website.

ABOUT ESEYE

Eseye empowers businesses to embrace IoT without limits. We help them visualise the impossible and bring those solutions to life through innovative IoT cellular connectivity solutions that enable our customers to drive up business value, deploy differentiated experiences, and disrupt their markets.

Our pioneering IoT connectivity hardware, software, and platform technology allow businesses to overcome the complexity of IoT deployment and develop, deploy, and manage IoT projects at scale with a high degree of success. Supported by a powerful partner ecosystem, we seamlessly connect devices across 190 countries, agnostic to over 700 available global networks. www.eseye.com

