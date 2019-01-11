Ericsson Announces Change to the Executive Team

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) today announced that Helena Norrman has decided to leave Ericsson to pursue opportunities outside the company. Helena Norrman, who has been with the company since 1998, will leave her position as Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer and Head of Marketing and Corporate Relations, effective no later than June 30, 2019. Helena has served on Ericsson's Executive Team since 2010.

Börje Ekholm, President and CEO, says: "Helena has been instrumental in reshaping and modernizing Ericsson's global marketing and communications strategy and function. With a deep understanding of the company's priorities she has helped Ericsson navigate through periods of both massive change and considerable challenges. Helena has been a valued member of the Executive Team and I wish her all the best in her future ventures."

A recruitment process has been initiated to appoint a successor.

ABOUT ERICSSON

Ericsson enables communications service providers to capture the full value of connectivity. The company's portfolio spans Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson's investments in innovation have delivered the benefits of telephony and mobile broadband to billions of people around the world. The Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com

