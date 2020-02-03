Erickson Incorporated & Sikorsky Sign Development Agreement to Tackle the Future of Firefighting

With next generation flight controls and navigation systems powered by MATRIX™, Erickson will enhance cockpit awareness and flight crew safety during day and night operations.

Erickson's goal is to enhance our customers' existing firefighting strategy, using technology to improve safety and protect lives, homes, and property.

Currently nighttime firefighting is complex and dangerous, making for a massive challenge in the market that needs to be solved in the safest way possible. Both legacy manufacturers are committed to developing a safe alternative to night vision goggles, providing new and innovative ways to enhance the safety for pilots not yet used in the commercial market.

This endeavor will be cost effective, executed in the safest manner in order to tackle the world's largest fires – at night.

"We are pleased to be working on this important initiative with Sikorsky who we have a longtime history with. Since adopting care of the S-64 global fleet in 1994, Erickson has continuously modernized the platform to support critical missions," said Doug Kitani, CEO Erickson.

Erickson has been the Original equipment manufacturer of the S-64 since 1994. MATRIX™ Technology is one piece of Erickson's new suite of firefighting technologies and modifications to the S-64 Air Crane® platform. To find out more about Erickson's Next Generation S-64 E & F+, learn more here .

About Erickson

Erickson is a leading global provider of aviation services specializing in defense and national security, manufacturing, Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO), and Civil services. Erickson Manufacturing and MRO services include manufacturing the S-64 Air Crane® helicopter as the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) as well as manufacturing key aerospace parts for aerospace OEMs. Commercial aerial services include the operation of 20 Erickson owned and operated S-64 Air Crane® helicopters to perform firefighting, powerline construction, timber harvesting, HVAC, and specialized heavy lift for oil and gas. Founded in 1971, Erickson is headquartered in Portland, Oregon, USA, and maintains operations in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Australia.

For more information on our products and services, visit ericksoninc.com.

