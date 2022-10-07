LYON, France and PARIS, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- France's 21st Insurance Awards* ceremony took place on 6th October in Paris, spotlighting the market's leading innovations. Eric Maumy, President – CEO of the APRIL Group, was singled out to receive the 2022 Personality of the Year award, granted to business leaders since 2011 in recognition of their careers and contribution to the sector.

Eric Maumy, President - CEO of the APRIL Group, named the French insurance sector’s ‘2022 Personality of the Year'

Eric Maumy takes over as Personality of the Year from Adrien Couret, Managing Director of the Aéma Group. This distinction comes just a few weeks after the implementation of the Lemoine Act in France, designed to free up competition in the loan insurance market and help the 7 million French people to whom it applies save tens of thousands of euros over the course of their loans.

This is the culmination of a 15-year battle for the APRIL Group, which was behind the creation of APCADE** in 2021, alongside other operators offering an alternative to banks. It has played a vital role in this regulatory battle and has shown what this industry is capable of doing to open up new opportunities for policyholders and for the profession.

This award also pays tribute to the APRIL Group's transformation, which has seen it reconnect with its early years of rapid growth, innovation and a drive to conquer new markets for the benefit of its partner brokers and policyholders. APRIL's 2,300 staff members and their senior managers share the same ambition to continue this adventure and position APRIL as a world-class, digital, omni-channel operator, a champion of customer experience and the leader in its markets.

Eric Maumy was keen to share this professional recognition with all the APRIL Group's teams: "I am extremely touched and honoured by this distinction, which has been awarded to people whose career paths and entrepreneurial ventures demand respect and have enabled our industry to shine. It recognises APRIL's return to a leading role working for the benefit of our partner brokers and more broadly our policyholders. It also highlights our Group's journey as it reinvents itself, with the teams and management fully on-board with this project. My thoughts go to them, to whom I would like to dedicate this award."

*The Insurance Awards are organised every year in association with La Tribune deI'l l'assurance. The Personality of the Year is chosen following a broad consultation of insurance operators and selected by a panel of experts.

**French association to promote competition in the loan insurance market

About APRIL

APRIL is the leading wholesale broker in France with a network of 15,000 partner brokers. APRIL's 2,300 staff members aim to offer their customers and partners - individuals, professionals and businesses - an outstanding experience combining the best of humans and technology, in health and personal protection for individuals, professionals and VSEs, loan insurance, international health insurance (iPMI), property and casualty niche insurance and asset management. By 2023, APRIL aspires to become a digital, omnichannel and agile operator, a champion of customer experience and leader in its markets, while committing to the societal responsibility issues set forth in its Oxygen approach.

The APRIL Group operates in 16 countries and recorded a turnover of €544 million in 2021.

