ERCE engages in European first as Harbour Energy books CO2 storage resources

LONDON, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This week it is announced that ERCE has completed Europe's first public independent report of its kind, as Harbour Energy books CO 2 storage resources in accordance with the SPE Storage Resource Management System (SRMS). Alongside this news, ERCE also launches its new single masterbrand, today.

Delivered by our Climate & Sustainability division, Evolution, this is believed to be only the third instance of SRMS public reporting in history. It is set to be used as a powerful independent tool as Harbour Energy progresses its future-looking Viking CCS Project. This achievement marks a crucial step forward in Europe's progress towards supporting low-carbon economies, and to hitting Net Zero targets in 2050.

With an increasingly critical role to play in such landmark energy industry developments, ERCE is integrating its two dynamic business groups underneath a single masterbrand. This will further enable clients to seamlessly access truly integrated solutions that benefit both from ERCE's long-standing expertise (ERCE Energy), and the company's valuable insights from the climate and sustainability space (ERCE Evolution). Integration is at the heart of this new era for ERCE, and this commitment is reflected in its re-energised new website.

By integrating a more streamlined structure, the process of seeking tailored consultancy in one or both areas simultaneously is fast-tracked. In doing so, access to the innovative solutions of today and tomorrow are provided. Now more than ever, ERCE is making sure to address the here and now with a clear view of what is coming next.

Equipped with four decades of energy industry consulting experience and trust, ERCE is uniquely positioned to help organisations navigate the opportunities and challenges ahead. As energy and sustainability become synonymous and industry complexity grows, the need for a partner with both traditional and cutting-edge insight has become critical.

ERCE is supporting projects in more than 50 countries and some of the most challenging environments. This includes skills and know-how from the operations to the courtroom, combining to form a set of services and capabilities that are second to none. ERCE also offers unparalleled support for organisations looking to the future and acting on their climate and sustainability responsibilities.

Harbour Energy's report has set an example for the European energy industry and the wider space to follow. Steps forward like these will be vital to success on the long and complex journey to Net Zero, and ERCE is prepared and dedicated to bringing its expertise to support transformational change.

