Equiti Brokerage expands its cryptocurrency CFD offering

LONDON , June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A global leader in online multi-asset trading services, Equiti Brokerage, has expanded its cryptocurrency CFD offering with the addition of margined cryptocurrency CFDs, making it one of the most competitive and largest cryptocurrency offerings in the retail industry.

Trading margined cryptocurrencies as CFDs via the MT5 platform allows Equiti's retail clients onboarded through Equiti Brokerage (Seychelles) Limited to take exposure to the crypto markets with smaller balances and leverage from 1:10.