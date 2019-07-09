EQT Strengthens Footprint in Italy - Opens Office in Milan

EQT opens office in Milan and accelerates efforts in Italy

STOCKHOLM, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT today announces the opening of an office in Milan, Italy. The office will be led by Italian native Federico Quitadamo, Managing Director and Head of EQT Italy, who was previously based in EQT's Zurich office. In alignment with EQT's "local-with-locals" approach, the team in Milan will target thematic investment opportunities with support from EQT's global platform and extensive Industrial Network.

Federico Quitadamo, Managing Director and Head of EQT Italy, commented: "The opening of the Milan office is a testimony to EQT's commitment to investing in established Italian companies and developing them into strong and sustainable businesses. Italy has an abundance of investment opportunities in EQT's core sectors, and the team is looking forward to seeking new mid- and large-cap buyout investments. In addition, EQT will also explore investment opportunities in the Infrastructure and Real Estate spaces."

Christian Sinding, CEO and Managing Partner at EQT, commented: "We are pleased to expand into in Italy, three years after EQT's first investment in the country. The Milan office is part of the continued ambition to establish a local presence across the regions EQT invests in. With a local team on the ground in Milan, EQT is better-positioned to stay close to its portfolio companies and to capture new investment opportunities in Italy."

Massimo Rossi, Senior Industrial Advisor to EQT since its inception in 1994 and Italian native, commented: "At last, EQT has a firm footprint in Italy. There is plenty of activity in the Italian market, and with a permanent office in place, EQT is well-positioned to translate this into attractive investment opportunities. Having supported EQT since the start, I now look forward to working together also with the team in Milan."

The opening of an office in Milan builds upon EQT's successful entry into Italy in recent years. EQT made its first investment in Italy in March 2016, when EQT VII acquired Lima, a global leader in additive manufacturing of 3D printed orthopaedic implants. Founded in 1945, Lima covers the entire spectrum of large joint and extremities reconstruction including custom-made implants for shoulders, elbows, hips and knees.

In June 2018, EQT VIII announced its investment in Facile.it, Italy's largest online price comparison platform for motor insurance, energy, telecoms and personal finance products. Every year, Facile.it helps approximately 20 million users to compare prices and save money on key elements of their household expenditure, providing access and comparison to products from 80 providers.

About EQT

EQT is a leading investment firm with more than EUR 61 billion in raised capital across 29 funds and around EUR 40 billion in assets under management. EQT funds have portfolio companies in Europe, Asia and the U.S. with total sales of more than EUR 21 billion and approximately 127,000 employees. EQT works with portfolio companies to achieve sustainable growth, operational excellence and market leadership.

More info: www.eqtpartners.com

Contact

Federico Quitadamo, Managing Director and Head of EQT Italy, +39 345 732 0772

EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334



Milan office address:

EQT Partners Srl

Via Passaggio Centrale 2

Milano 20123

Italy

