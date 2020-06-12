EQT Infrastructure to sell Hector Rail Group, the largest private rail freight operator in Scandinavia with significant operations in Germany , to Ancala

STOCKHOLM, June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The EQT Infrastructure II fund ("EQT Infrastructure" or "EQT") today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell Hector Rail Group ("Hector Rail" or "the Company") to Ancala's European Infrastructure Fund II. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Hector Rail is the largest private rail freight operator in Scandinavia with significant operations in Germany.

With a fleet of over 100 locomotives and 400 employees, including approximately 250 train drivers, Hector Rail transports essential goods for a wide range of customers. Hector Rail also operates a growing domestic platform in Germany, the largest rail freight market in Europe, from which it focuses on attractive niche segments, such as energy and intermodal flows.

Since acquired by EQT Infrastructure in November 2014, Hector Rail's focus has been on driving sustainable growth, expanding into new segments and geographies, and diversifying the customer base while providing environmentally friendly transport solutions. Hector Rail has also executed on an ambitious sustainability agenda by providing essential transportation services to industries in an environmentally sustainable way.

Masoud Homayoun, Partner and Investment Advisor to EQT Infrastructure, adds: "Hector Rail has continued to grow and gain market share while fostering a strong, safety-oriented culture, sustainable operations and high-quality services to all customers. Management and the entire Hector Rail team have done a fantastic job. With the ever-increasing demand for environmentally friendly transport solutions, Hector Rail is well-positioned for continuous growth under Ancala's ownership"

Claes Scheibe, Managing Director of Hector Rail AB, added: "With the support from EQT, Hector Rail has grown by adding a range of new freight services across the Scandinavian and German rail network, and supported the growth of the European economy through the transportation of essential goods and materials. We continue to see strong demand for our services and look forward to entering the next phase of growth together with our new owners."

Stig Kyster-Hansen, Managing Director of Hector Rail GmbH, further commented: "Under EQT's ownership, we have in a short period of time been able to build a strong and scalable platform in Germany. We see great potential for further growth in this market and look forward to continuing our journey together with Ancala"

Deutsche Bank AG acted as financial advisor and Advokatfirman Vinge KB as legal advisors to EQT Infrastructure.

About EQT

EQT is a differentiated global investment organization with more than EUR 62 billion in raised capital and around EUR 40 billion in assets under management across 19 active funds. EQT funds have portfolio companies in Europe, Asia-Pacific and North America with total sales of more than EUR 27 billion and approximately 159,000 employees. EQT works with portfolio companies to achieve sustainable growth, operational excellence and market leadership.

About Hector Rail

Hector Rail Group is an independent rail freight operator, providing traction and related services across Scandinavia and Germany. We offer environmentally friendly transportation solutions on rail, to industrial companies, forwarders, and other rail operators. The Group consists of Hector Rail AB, Sweden's largest private rail freight company, and Hector Rail GmbH, a German operator servicing both international traffic to Scandinavia and the domestic German market

About Ancala Partners

Ancala Partners LLP is an independent infrastructure investment manager focused on delivering enhanced returns from mid-market infrastructure investments across Europe. Ancala adopts a proactive approach to the origination and asset management of investments to create value for its investors.

