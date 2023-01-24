Epson donates more EcoTank printers to The Usain Bolt Foundation in Jamaica

Over 200 printers donated to help early years education

HEMEL HEMPSTEAD, England, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson has donated a further 125 EcoTank cartridge-free printers to The Usain Bolt Foundation bringing the total number of printers donated so far to 225. The Usain Bolt Foundation aims to create opportunities through education and cultural development in Jamaica. The printers will be distributed to primary schools to help early learning education.

Epson Ambassador Usain Bolt pictured with children from New Providence Primary School in Jamaica, Fayval Williams, Minister of Education and Youth; Olga Robinson Clarke, Principal at New Providence Primary School and Darren Virtue, Chairman of the school

Valued at over €50K, the printers were presented at a ceremony held at New Providence Primary School in Kingston, Jamaica. The ceremony was attended by Epson's ambassador, Usain Bolt together with the principal of New Providence Primary Mrs Olga Robinson Clarke, Fayval Williams, Minister for education and youth, and Winsome Wilkins, chair of The Usain Bolt Foundation. New Providence is just one of the many schools across Jamaica who will receive an EcoTank. They will be used to print worksheets and other educational materials, which many of the children did not have access to previously.

Usain Bolt, Epson's European ambassador for the last two years, accepted the EcoTank printers on behalf of his foundation and said: "My foundation is focused mostly on early childhood education so for me it's very important to get information to the kids when they need it most, to help them with their learning. We are very grateful for Epson's support for the second year."

Fayval Williams, minister for education and youth commented: "During the pandemic, we noticed that not all our students had technology and so having these printers will ensure that more of our students have access to the worksheets they need for their classes."

Speaking about how the printers will be used at New Providence Primary, the school's principal Olga Robinson Clarke said: "Technology has made a big difference in how we educate our children. But many of them are unable to purchase books so providing printers is a great way to help them."

Epson share's Usain Bolt's ambition to help ensure children everywhere receive the best education possible and has committed to support the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goal calling for inclusive and quality education. Mary McNulty, Head of PR and communications at Epson Europe who presented the printers on behalf of the company said: "Epson is a market leader in education around the world, and a key part of our overall strategy is enriching education through technology and we hope that this donation will help the children of Jamaica have a wonderful education and fulfil their potential. But we can't do everything by ourselves, and that is why partnerships like this and many others around the world are so important to help ensure we can all continue to grow and flourish."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1988056/Epson_Europe_1.jpg

