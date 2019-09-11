Epsilon Lands in Turkey: Partnership with ORIS Telekom to Add Point of Presence and Deploy Infiny

The partnership establishes an SDN hub in the TI Sparkle (formerly known as Mediterranean Nautilus) data centre in Istanbul, enabling new interconnection options for service providers and enterprises

ISTANBUL, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Epsilon, a cloud-centric global connectivity and communications service provider, has partnered with ORIS Telekom, Turkey's fast-growing telecoms provider, to deploy its award-winning software-defined networking (SDN) platform, Infiny by Epsilon, in Turkey. The partnership agreement includes the launch of a joint Point of Presence (PoP) in the TI Sparkle data centre located in Istanbul, which is one of the most diversely connected carrier-neutral facilities in the region.

ORIS Telekom will white-label Infiny under its new international brand of ORIS Global Networks and deliver on-demand connectivity to its customers in Turkey and across the globe. The SDN platform offers interconnect with over 220 data centres, major cloud service providers (CSPs), internet exchanges (IXs) and networks over Epsilon's carrier-grade backbone. Additionally, the PoP in the TI Sparkle data centre will provide increased connectivity options for both Epsilon and ORIS Telekom's customers and partners.

"Our partnership with ORIS Telekom brings Infiny to one of the world's fastest growing high-tech hubs. Turkey is a gateway from Europe to the Middle East and this partnership demonstrates the global reach and scalability of our SDN fabric," said Jerzy Szlosarek, CEO at Epsilon. "With Infiny, ORIS Telekom can now bring on-demand connectivity to its customers across Turkey all from a single platform. Infiny is a growing SDN platform and we look forward to working with ORIS Telekom to bring its benefits to businesses in Turkey."

By white-labelling Infiny, ORIS Telekom gains access to Epsilon's connectivity services, which immediately expands its service portfolio. Infiny provides direct connectivity to Alibaba Cloud, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform and other CSPs as well as enabling remote peering at the world's leading IXs.

"Together with Epsilon, we have created new competitive advantages for our business in the Turkish market by bringing a unique set of service capabilities to our customers. We see this as an opportunity to add SDN to our solutions and serve more of our customers' needs locally and around the world," said Mert Tuncel, CEO at ORIS Telekom.

"Infiny enables ORIS Telekom to bring agile and efficient networking by providing a seamless digital experience to Turkish businesses. We are expanding our service offerings globally in an innovative way, for customers to connect and optimise their services and applications. This is a great step forward in the market for all partnering businesses," said Koray Oskay, Strategy Adviser of ORIS Global Networks project.

About Epsilon

Epsilon is a cloud-centric global connectivity and communications service provider, connecting to 220 data centres in 39 cities. The company's SDN platform, Infiny by Epsilon, combines on-demand connectivity, a web-based portal and APIs to give partners simple and effective solutions. All Epsilon services are powered by a carrier-grade, hyper-scalable global backbone that connects the world's communications and technology hubs. Epsilon is headquartered in Singapore with offices in London, New York, Dubai and Sofia.

About ORIS Telekom

ORIS Telekom is the fast-growing telecommunications provider in Turkey, aiming to differentiate in all its services to its subscribers to provide maximum customer satisfaction. ORIS Telekom also contributes to the development of the telecommunications sector, with alternative infrastructure options offered to operators for increased efficiency and effectiveness. Through the ORIS Global Networks project, ORIS Telekom develops global solutions, products and services to expand its service offerings to the international markets and aim to be a preferred service and solution producer for its customers' global service demands.

