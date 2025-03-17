EPSA Group acquires GIS International, a specialist in Class C procurement for industrial sectors

PARIS, March 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The French group EPSA, an European expert in performance, acquires the Dutch company GIS International, a specialist in cost optimisation in the field of direct and indirect purchasing. This strategic merger has several advantages. It will enable the EPSA Group to expand its "Purchasing Optimization" offering, particularly in the "Integrated Supply Programs (ISP)" area, which is GIS International's added value. It will also give GIS International the opportunity to expand its international presence, particularly in Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

On this photo: Marc Benmeridja, Founder and Executive of GIS. EPSA Group acquires GIS International. GIS International Logo

A purchasing performance made possible by a detailed analysis of the companies' end-to-end supply chain

Founded in 1997 by Marc Benmeridja, GIS International (Global Integrated Supply) has built up a strong international reputation among multinational companies, with the development over the years of solid expertise in C-class purchasing, integrating the challenges of supply chain management, logistics, storage and distribution through to production.

With a unique operational approach, which generally runs over a long cycle, ranging from 2 to 5 years, GIS International offers its customers the opportunity to reduce their overall (direct and indirect) costs by paying particular attention to product quality, purchase volumes, supplier panels, delivery times, supply chains.

With this merger, the EPSA Group's strategic and operational purchasing optimization offering, which includes numerous services, will increase its ability to meet the needs of its customers, particularly industrial customers. By capitalizing on the specific knowledge provided by GIS International, the EPSA Group will strengthen its operational support, which consists, among other things, of helping companies simplify their methods and harmonize their budgets, for example by eliminating all hidden costs.

GIS International, whose operational headquarters are located in Ghent, Belgium, currently has 140 employees. In 2024, its turnover amounted to €100 million.

This acquisition was finalized on March 3, 2025 with the assistance of KPMG for the financial aspects and Lexence for the legal aspects.

For Matthieu Gufflet, President and founder of the EPSA Group: "Over the last two months, we have strengthened our offering in the purchasing sector with three strategic acquisitions. With operational efficiency being EPSA's spearhead since its creation in 2001, we are delighted to welcome GIS International to the group. GIS's integrated approach complements our marketplace, as well as our offerings in international purchasing optimization. I would like to welcome its founder, as well as all of its international teams."

For Marc Benmeridja, Founder and Executive of GIS: "Our arrival in the EPSA Group marks the beginning of a great collaboration. Our reciprocal skills will enable us to mutually expand our expertise and seek maximum impact for our employees, customers, suppliers and all our stakeholders. We are delighted to now be part of this great family."

About the EPSA Group:

The EPSA Group is an European performance specialist. Recognized for its technical know-how and the diversity of its business expertise, the EPSA Group optimizes the financial, operational and sustainable results of its clients. Its platform of solutions is structured around purchasing performance, financing innovation and energy and environmental transition. An international partner, the EPSA Group has nearly 3,200 employees (including 1,100 in France) and is present in more than 40 countries. To visit the website: https://www.epsa.com/en/.

About GIS International :

GIS, Global Integrated Supply, offers the outsourcing of the Procurement and Supply Chain Management of the C-Class products (direct and MRO indirect). The core value of the service focuses on total cost savings (process efficiency and product price reductions). This is achieved by leveraging the sourcing processes throughout the different plant locations. The concept is driven by consolidation towards standardisation, for companies with a global presence and a centralised or corporate Procurement strategy. The committed savings are derived from managing the entire supply chain flow of the C-Class products from in and out of the storeroom, owned by GIS: https://gisinternational.net.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2641243/GIS_International_Marc_Benmeridja.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2641241/EPSA_Group_Logo.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2641242/GIS_International_Logo.jpg