Epinephrine Market Size Estimated to Reach USD 5,796.9 Million by 2032 | Precedence Research

OTTAWA,ON, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global epinephrine market size was valued at USD 2,619.5 million in 2022 and is projected to reach around USD 5,796.9 million by 2032, expanding at a healthy CAGR of 8.3% 2023 to 2032.

The Europe epinephrine market size reached USD 755.1 million in 2022 and is estimated to surpass around USD 1,687.8 million by 2032, growing at a healthy CAGR of 8.4% 2023 to 2032.

The Asia Pacific epinephrine market size was estimated at USD 651.3 million in 2022 and is estimated to surpass around USD 1,545.5 million by 2032, growing at a healthy CAGR of 9.1% 2023 to 2032.

The LAMEA epinephrine market size surpassed at USD 329.7 million in 2022 and is estimated to surpass around USD 685.5 million by 2032, growing at a healthy CAGR of 7.6% 2023 to 2032.

Forecasted AI in Medical Imaging Market Size and Y-O-Y (2022-2032)

Forecast Years Market Size ($ Million) Y-O-Y % 2022 2,619.5 7.80 % 2023 2,826.1 7.88 % 2024 3,051.3 7.97 % 2025 3,297.1 8.06 % 2026 3,565.6 8.14 % 2027 3,859.0 8.23 % 2028 4,180.1 8.32 % 2029 4,531.6 8.41 % 2030 4,916.7 8.50 % 2031 5,337.4 8.56 % 2032 5,796.9 8.61 %

Global Epinephrine Market Revenue ($ Million), By Applications

By Application 2022 2023 2024 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 CAGR (%) Anaphylaxis 1,571.50 1,693.70 1,826.80 2,492.60 2,699.50 2,926.00 3,173.20 3,442.90 8.20 % Cardiac Arrest 469.7 510.3 554.8 781.6 853.2 932.2 1,019.10 1,114.60 9.10 % Superficial Bleeding 143.3 153.7 164.9 220.6 237.7 256.3 276.6 298.6 7.70 % Respiratory Disorders 242.1 262 283.7 393.4 427.7 465.5 506.8 552.1 8.60 % Others 193 206.5 221 292 313.5 336.7 361.8 388.7 7.30 %

Epinephrine, commonly known as adrenaline, plays a dual role as a hormone and neurotransmitter, originating from the adrenal glands atop the kidneys. It plays a crucial role as a chemical messenger in the central nervous system, enabling nerve impulses to travel across different types of cells, including muscle, gland, and nerve cells.

The primary mediator of the body's emergency response system, epinephrine triggers the well-known "fight-or-flight" reflex, also known as the acute stress response, and is crucial to the sympathetic nervous system. Its wide range of uses also includes medical situations, which are used in different forms (such as the well-known auto-injector EpiPen). Epinephrine's impact exists in its ability to address allergic reactions, elevate blood pressure in cases of hypotension associated with septic shock, and contribute to restoring cardiac rhythm from different causes during cardiac arrest.

Epinephrine is not only beneficial for emergency situations but also plays an important role in medical therapies. It functions as a hemostatic agent and relieves symptoms of various ailments, including bronchial asthmatic paroxysms, mucosal congestion, syncope related to heart block, and carotid sinus hypersensitivity. The hormone can be used to treat open-angle glaucoma, relax the uterine musculature, and prevent contractions of the uterus. Its application also includes managing different allergic reactions and resuscitation after anaesthesia accidents. Furthermore, Epinephrine, available over the counter, helps in reducing intermittent asthma symptoms and is used for maintaining mydriasis during intraocular surgery.

The Epinephrine market is segmented based on type, application, distribution channel and region. Factors such as the rising prevalence of allergies, increasing awareness of epinephrine, and growing demand for self-health management are driving the growth of the market. However, the high cost of epinephrine auto-injectors, the risk of epinephrine administration, and the limited availability of epinephrine auto-injectors are limiting the growth of the market. Furthermore, the growing demand for new epinephrine formulations advancements in drug delivery systems and pediatric applications is expected to increase opportunities for the epinephrine market.

Key Insights:

North America led the market with a major revenue share of 33.72% in 2022.

led the market with a major revenue share of 33.72% in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 9.1% from 2023 to 2032.

is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 9.1% from 2023 to 2032. The Autoinjectors segment held the major share of around 77.99% in 2022.

The cardiac arrest segment is predicted to grow at a remarkable CAGR of 9.1% from 2023 to 2032.

The hospital pharmacies segment is projected to witness significant CAGR of 8.0% from 2023 to 2032.

The retail pharmacies segment held the highest share of 41.33% in 2022.

Epinephrine Market, by Revenue Share (%), By Regions

By Region 2022 2023 2024 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 North America 33.72 % 33.59 % 33.45 % 32.92 % 32.79 % 32.66 % 32.53 % 32.40 % Europe 28.83 % 28.86 % 28.88 % 29.00 % 29.03 % 29.06 % 29.09 % 29.12 % Asia Pacific 24.86 % 25.04 % 25.21 % 25.93 % 26.11 % 26.29 % 26.48 % 26.66 % LAMEA 12.59 % 12.52 % 12.45 % 12.15 % 12.07 % 11.99 % 11.91 % 11.83 % Total 100.00 % 100.00 % 100.00 % 100.00 % 100.00 % 100.00 % 100.00 % 100.00 %

The Europe region is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. The growth is driven by the government's rising initiatives to spread awareness with campaigns for training on the personal usage of epinephrine products in emergency situations.

According to the European Resuscitation Council Guidelines 2021, the annual incidence of out-of-hospital cardiac arrest in Europe ranges from 67 to 170 per 100,000 people, while the annual incidence of in-hospital cardiac arrest in Europe ranges from 1.5 to 2.8 per 1,000 hospital admissions. The increasing number of cardiac arrests and chronic respiratory diseases is expected to drive the market further during the forecast period.

Type Insights

The Prefilled Syringes segment is estimated to grow faster during the forecast period owing to the rising prevalence of cardiac arrest. Prefilled syringes offer an appropriate way to administer epinephrine to patients experiencing cardiac arrest. In many regions, only glass ampoules are available for purchasing adrenaline. However, simplifying cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) using prefilled syringes leads to more effective CPR. This study investigated how different forms of adrenaline affected the effectiveness of CPR. Sympli-Adams/Sandoz is a manually injected, single-dose, prefilled epinephrine syringe approved by the FDA for the immediate treatment of anaphylaxis. Thus, the sales of the filled syringes are bound to rise. Sudden cardiac arrest SCA affects between 350,000 and 700,000 people in Europe each year, with over 380,000 in the United States. Increasing cardiac arrests and the prevalence of respiratory diseases will fuel market growth.

Moreover, The Ampoules and Vials segment is growing rapidly, owing to its specific advantages in healthcare settings. Medical professionals choose ampoules and vials for their exact dosage control, which is critical in emergency situations. Their adaptability allows them to be easily incorporated into a variety of healthcare settings, addressing the varying needs of hospitals, clinics, and emergency services. The cost-efficiency of bulk packaging aligns with budget considerations in healthcare institutions, while the extended shelf life ensures the potency of Epinephrine over time. With its interoperability with existing infrastructure and uniform global recognition, ampoules and vials provide a practical and standardized solution. Furthermore, their preference in emergency response settings, where they provide quick and exact dosing, fuel the growth of the segment.

Application Insights

The anaphylaxis segment is expected to grow during the forecast period. The growing global prevalence of allergies, in addition to increased knowledge among the public and healthcare professionals, has resulted in an increased demand for prompt and efficient therapies. Improved access to epinephrine, especially feasible by advances such as auto-injectors like the EpiPen, enables prompt administration, improving results. Government initiatives and guidelines that advocate for increased awareness and the use of epinephrine as a primary intervention help to drive demand. Food allergies are on the rise, and training programs concentrating on anaphylaxis recognition and reaction are contributing to fuel demand.

Market Dynamics

Driver: Increasing Prevalence of Anaphylaxis

Anaphylaxis is becoming more common around the world; according to NICE, the UK has a projected death count of 20 due to anaphylaxis each year. As anaphylaxis is a widespread allergic reaction, the frequency of allergies is rising along with their prevalence. A large percentage of people worldwide suffer from various allergies. Allergy Facts from the American College of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology state that more than 50 million Americans suffer various allergies each year. In addition, allergies are listed as the most common health issue among children and the sixth most common cause of chronic diseases in the US.

In addition, a group of specialists from the World Allergy Organization were requested to respond to a non-formal survey regarding the incidence and management of anaphylaxis in their respective countries. In response, the US was accompanied by Australia, China, France, Hungary, Japan, Korea, and South Africa. The number of anaphylaxis episodes reported to emergency rooms varied; estimates ranged from 222 known episodes per year in Hungary, where there are 10.2 million people, to 300–350 episodes per year in Japan, where there are 100 million people, and 3,000 episodes per year in China, where there are 1,200 million people.

Restraints:

The cost of manufacturing and obtaining Epinephrine products is a major drawback in the Epinephrine market. The production of high-quality Epinephrine, particularly in auto-injector forms such as the EpiPen, requires advanced technology and quality control techniques, resulting in higher production costs. Furthermore, the pricing of Epinephrine drugs, which is impacted by factors such as research and development costs, provides financial issues for patient populations. This pricing aspect limits widespread accessibility and affordability, limiting further market adoption.

Moreover, the Epinephrine market is susceptible to disruptions in the supply chain, particularly concerning the availability of raw materials and components needed for manufacturing. Dependence on specific suppliers and potential geopolitical or logistical issues result in shortages or delays in the production of Epinephrine products. Such vulnerabilities in the supply chain impact market stability and create challenges in meeting the demand for these critical medications during emergency situations.

Opportunity: Regulatory approvals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals' FDA approvals for Epinephrine Injection medicines in 2020 and 2022 represent major prospects in the Epinephrine market. The approval of generic Epinephrine Injection, which is regarded as being medically similar to Adrenalin, introduces a more accessible and possibly cost-effective alternative, increasing market competition and increasing options for healthcare providers and consumers. The approved formulations, which include a multiple dose vial and a single dose pre-filled syringe, add to a wider range of Epinephrine solutions, allowing for patient-specific customization.

Additionally, the expanded indications for the emergency treatment of allergic responses, including anaphylaxis, and the rise of mean arterial blood pressure in adult patients with hypotension due to septic shock expand the range of Epinephrine's applications. This additionally addresses vital medical needs, but also establishes Epinephrine as an adaptable respond to for a variety of emergency settings. With the entrance of these FDA-approved alternatives, the market gains additional competition, potentially leading to competitive pricing and enhanced accessibility for healthcare systems and patients.

Furthermore, the approvals reflect a strategic reaction to the developing environment of Epinephrine's medical demands, focusing on its essential importance in emergencies. As these products enter the market, their successful commercialization and adoption by healthcare professionals and patients will play a pivotal role in realizing the opportunities presented by these FDA approvals. The diversification of formulations, generic market entry, and expanded indications are expected to drive the market.

Recent Developments

In Sept 2023 , The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) regarding its New Drug Application (NDA) for neffy (epinephrine nasal spray) in the treatment of Allergic Reactions (Type I), including anaphylaxis for adults and children ≥30 kg. The FDA has asked for a pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamic (PK/PD) study to evaluate the effects of repeated neffy dosages to those of repeated injections of epinephrine in cases of allergic rhinitis.

, The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) regarding its New Drug Application (NDA) for neffy (epinephrine nasal spray) in the treatment of Allergic Reactions (Type I), including anaphylaxis for adults and children ≥30 kg. The FDA has asked for a pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamic (PK/PD) study to evaluate the effects of repeated neffy dosages to those of repeated injections of epinephrine in cases of allergic rhinitis. In March 2023 , American Regent announces the launch of sulfite-free Epinephrine Injection, USP. Epinephrine Injection, USP, is indicated for emergency treatment of allergic reactions (Type I), including anaphylaxis, which may result from insect stings or bites, foods, drugs, sera, diagnostic testing substances and other allergens, as well as idiopathic anaphylaxis or exercise-induced anaphylaxis.

Market Key Players:

Pfizer

Harvest Pharmaceuticals

Grand Pharma

Lincoln Medical, Ltd.

Abbott Laboratories

Sanofi S.A.

Mylan, Inc.

ALK Abello A/S

Amedra Pharmaceuticals LLC

Impax

Emerade

Tianjin Jinyao Group

Key Market Segments:

By Type

Prefilled Syringe

Auto-injector

Ampoules and Vials

By Application

Anaphylaxis

Cardiac Arrest

Superficial Bleeding

Respiratory Disorders

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

