EPIKInDiFi Launches its 'Digital Self-Service' Collection Product, ClickEZ

Key features of ClickEZ



Intuitive - highly engaging Customer Experience which allows customers to interact at the time of choosing through a Digital-Self-Service Portal

Personalised - Using predictive analytics and data-driven intelligence, lenders can personalise communication

Effective - Using neurodesign technology in the UX process, it ensures better ROI for banks and credit providers

Key take-away



Ease of scaling the collection operations without manpower increase

Significant cost reduction as compared to traditional in-house collection model

EPIKInDiFi, a scale up niche software solutions company founded in Chennai, India in 2017 by a team of bankers, technologists and entrepreneurs, has launched its latest product ClickEZ, which is a next-generation 'Digital Self-Service' collection product providing a highly engaging customer experience while allowing lenders to use its predictive analytics and data-driven intelligence to personalize communication to every micro-segment of its customer base.

ClickEZ is designed to offer customers the feature of making payments on its platform, which is integrated with leading payment gateways with a fully automated status update mechanism. ClickEZ also provides for a payment plan option to arrange for overdue payments with flexibility of changing the frequency, amount and start date; which is under the control of the lender thereby improving collection success rates. For lenders employing this solution, ClickEZ provides benefits of ease of scaling the collection operations without manpower increase leading to significant cost reduction in operations while providing an effective, personalized and engaging customer experience

Speaking on the occasion of the launch, Mr. Shubhomoy Banerjee (Co-Founder EPIKInDiFi) stated, "We at EPIKInDiFi, recognized the need for single, end-to-end cloud-based digital lending and automation solutions which help banks gain increased transparency, efficiency & unmatched speed in marketing their product and services within their regulatory framework. Our latest offering ClickEZ wholly imbibes this vision and provides enhanced customer experience through personalized payment options leading to significantly improved success rate in collections and reduced debt collection costs for the lenders employing this product. We are confident that with its intuitiveness, ClickEZ will be easily adoptable and beneficial to organizations across market segments like Banks, Credit Providers, NBFCs, Mutual Funds, Insurance, e-commerce players and other Utility providers."

With this single-minded focus on creating an eco-system which is agile, nimble and always listening to customer needs, EPIKInDiFi is slated to grow exponentially spreading its customer-base to the leading countries globally.

