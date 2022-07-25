Eosinophilic Esophagitis Clinical Trial Pipeline Analysis of 15+ Companies by DelveInsight

25 Jul, 2022, 16:30 BST
Eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) is a chronic disorder of the digestive system in which large numbers of a particular type of white blood cell called eosinophils are present in the esophagus. Key players operating in the global eosinophilic esophagitis market include Ellodi Pharmaceuticals, EsoCap AG, GlaxoSmithKline, AstraZeneca, Allakos, and others
LAS VEGAS, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's 'Eosinophilic Esophagitis Pipeline Insight 2022' report provides comprehensive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline eosinophilic esophagitis therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the eosinophilic esophagitis pipeline domain.
Key Takeaways from the Eosinophilic Esophagitis Pipeline Report
- DelveInsight's eosinophilic esophagitis pipeline report depicts a robust space with 15+ active players working to develop 15 + pipeline therapies for eosinophilic esophagitis treatment.
- Leading eosinophilic esophagitis companies such as Sanofi/Regeneron, AstraZeneca, Bristol Myers Squibb, Ellodi Pharmaceuticals, Allakos, EsoCap AG, Arena Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline, Landos Biopharma, Calypso Biotech, DBV Technologies, Celldex Therapeutics, NexEos Bio, Aqilion, Quorum Innovations, Serpin Pharma, RAPT Therapeutics and others are evaluating novel eosinophilic esophagitis treatment drugs candidate to improve the treatment landscape.
- Key eosinophilic esophagitis pipeline therapies in various stages of development includes Dupilumab, Benralizumab, CC-93538, APT-1011, AK002, ESO-101, Etrasimod, Mepolizumab, CALY-002, BT-11, Barzolvolimab, NDX33-o, SP16, Qi-201, Esomeprazole ODT, IRL201104, and others.
- In March 2022, Pfizer Inc. announced the completion of its acquisition of Arena Pharmaceuticals, a clinical stage company developing innovative potential therapies for the treatment of several immuno-inflammatory diseases. Arena Pharmaceuticals brings to Pfizer a portfolio of diverse and promising development-stage therapeutic candidates in gastroenterology, dermatology, and cardiology, including etrasimod, an oral, selective sphingosine 1-phosphate (S1P) receptor modulator currently in development for a range of immuno-inflammatory diseases including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's Disease, atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic esophagitis, and alopecia areata.
- Etrasimod is an oral, once-a-day, selective sphingosine 1-phosphate (S1P) receptor modulator being investigated for a range of immuno-inflammatory diseases including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's Disease, atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic esophagitis, and alopecia areata. In June 2021, the US FDA granted Orphan Drug designation to etrasimod for treating eosinophilic esophagitis. Currently, it is being investigated in the Phase II stage of development.
- Lirentelimab (AK002), being developed by Allakos, targets Siglec-8, an inhibitory receptor found on the surface of mast cells and eosinophils. In the completed Phase II ENIGMA study, patients who had concomitant EoE showed esophageal eosinophil reduction and had less difficulty swallowing when treated with lirentelimab. Allakos has initiated a Phase III randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study of lirentelimab in patients with EoE.
- The US FDA has cleared Landos Pharma's Investigational New Drug (IND) application for omilancor (BT-11), a novel, orally administered, gut-restricted LANCL2 agonist in development for the treatment of Eosinophilic Esophagitis (EoE). The company expects to initiate a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase Ib study designed to evaluate the safety and pharmacokinetics of omilancor in patients with active Eosinophilic Esophagitis
The eosinophilic esophagitis pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage eosinophilic esophagitis products, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the eosinophilic esophagitis pipeline landscape.
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Overview
Eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) is a chronic, immune-mediated/allergen-mediated clinicopathological disease. Clinically, it is distinguished by signs of esophageal dysfunction. EoE's chronic inflammation causes eosinophilic esophagitis symptoms. However, the exact eosinophilic esophagitis causes are not known.
Early detection and eosinophilic esophagitis treatment are critical to preventing the progression of fibrotic abnormalities in the esophagus, which may be only partially reversible. For eosinophilic esophagitis diagnosis, an upper endoscopy including biopsies of the esophagus is required. Currently, eosinophilic esophagitis treatment includes dietary elimination diets, off-label usage of proton pump inhibitors, and glucocorticoid steroid formulations.
A snapshot of the Eosinophilic Esophagitis Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report:
|
Drugs
|
Company
|
Phase
|
MoA
|
RoA
|
APT-1011
|
Ellodi Pharma
|
Phase III
|
Glucocorticoid receptor agonists
|
Oral
|
CC-93538
|
Celgene Corporation
|
Phase III
|
Interleukin 13 inhibitors
|
Subcutaneous
|
AK002
|
Allakos
|
Phase III
|
Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity; Immunomodulators; Mast cell inhibitors
|
Subcutaneous
|
Benralizumab
|
AstraZeneca
|
Phase III
|
Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity; Apoptosis stimulants
|
Subcutaneous
|
IRL201104
|
Revolo Biotherapeutics
|
Phase II
|
Immunomodulators
|
Intravenous
|
ESO-101
|
EsoCap AG
|
Phase II
|
Glucocorticoid receptor agonists
|
Oral
|
CALY-002
|
Calypso Biotech
|
Phase I
|
Interleukin 15 inhibitors
|
Intravenous
|
Barzolvolimab
|
Celldex Therapeutics
|
Phase I
|
Proto oncogene protein c-kit inhibitors
|
Subcutaneous
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Therapeutics Assessment
The eosinophilic esophagitis pipeline report proffers an integral view of the eosinophilic esophagitis emerging novel therapies segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, mechanism of action, and route of administration.
Scope of the Eosinophilic Esophagitis Pipeline Report
- Coverage: Global
- Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination
- Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III
- Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Topical
- Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type: Monoclonal antibody, Peptides, Polymer, Small molecule, Gene therapy
- Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action: Glucocorticoid receptor agonists, Interleukin 13 inhibitors, Interleukin 15 inhibitors, Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity, Apoptosis stimulants, Immunomodulators, Mast cell inhibitors, Immunomodulators, Proto oncogene protein c-kit inhibitors
- Key Eosinophilic Esophagitis Companies: Sanofi/Regeneron, AstraZeneca, Bristol Myers Squibb, Ellodi Pharmaceuticals, Allakos, EsoCap AG, Arena Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline, Landos Biopharma, Calypso Biotech, DBV Technologies, Celldex Therapeutics, NexEos Bio, Aqilion, Quorum Innovations, Serpin Pharma, RAPT Therapeutics, and others
- Key Eosinophilic Esophagitis Pipeline Therapies: Dupilumab, Benralizumab, CC-93538, APT-1011, AK002, ESO-101, Etrasimod, Mepolizumab, CALY-002, BT-11, Barzolvolimab, NDX33-o, SP16, Qi-201, Esomeprazole ODT, IRL201104, and others.
Table of Contents
|
1.
|
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Pipeline Report Introduction
|
2.
|
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Pipeline Report Executive Summary
|
3.
|
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Pipeline: Overview
|
4.
|
Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment
|
5.
|
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Pipeline Therapeutics
|
6.
|
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Pre-registration)
|
7.
|
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Phase III)
|
7.1
|
APT-1011: Ellodi Pharma
|
8.
|
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Pipeline: Mid Stage Products (Phase II)
|
8.1
|
IRL201104: Revolvo Biotherapeutics
|
9.
|
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Pipeline: Early Stage Products (Phase I)
|
9.1
|
CALY-002: Calypso Biotech
|
10.
|
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment
|
11.
|
Inactive Products in the Eosinophilic Esophagitis Pipeline
|
12.
|
Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis
|
13.
|
Key Companies
|
14.
|
Key Products in the Eosinophilic Esophagitis Pipeline
|
15.
|
Unmet Needs
|
16.
|
Market Drivers and Barriers
|
17.
|
Future Perspectives and Conclusion
|
18.
|
Analyst Views
|
19.
|
Appendix
