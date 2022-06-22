EOSDA to host a free webinar on the role of precision agriculture in transforming the sector in Mexico

The webinar will be useful for crop growers, food producers, input suppliers, insurance companies, and other industry representatives working in Mexico. EOSDA, AgriCenter Zevilla , Cosmocel, S.A. , and Der Neue Horizont Re, S.A. (DNHR) will discuss how agriculturalists can benefit from precision agriculture practices.

Registration is open via the link .

Among the speakers will be:

Dmytro Svyrydenko , Business Development Manager at EOS Data Analytics

, Business Development Manager at EOS Data Analytics Dr. Gregorio Núñez Hernández , Marketing and Development Leader at AgriCenter Zevilla

, Marketing and Development Leader at AgriCenter Zevilla Francisco Javier Martinez Mas , Strategic Planning and Innovation Coordinator at Cosmocel, S.A.

, Strategic Planning and Innovation Coordinator at Cosmocel, S.A. Efrain Lechuga Valencia , Claims Manager at Der Neue Horizont RE, S.A.

"Our partners and we are excited to discuss how following the tech-infused approach to farm management can lead the agro entrepreneurs toward improved productivity and rational use of natural resources, crop chemicals, as well as labor savings and reduction in fuel consumption. I believe the wider adoption of such technologies as satellite monitoring will allow Mexico to boost the industry's growth. The sector growth, of course, implies more earnings for farmers. Thanks to constant access to up-to-date data about weather and the state of fields, they could minimize harmful influence of climate-related events to crops and generally maintain optimal conditions for their growth," says Dmytro Svyrydenko, Business Development Manager at EOS Data Analytics.

The presenters will discuss these topics:

Precision agriculture in Mexico and its role in transforming the Latin American market

and its role in transforming the Latin American market Agriculture in the digital age: Turning challenges into opportunities with smart farming tools. Presentation by AgriCenter Zevilla.

How our sales representatives improved their productivity and increased customer loyalty by using satellite imagery for daily tasks. Use case by Cosmocel, S.A.

Use case by Der Neue Horizont RE, S.A: The EOS Crop Monitoring remote sensing technology for insurance companies.

remote sensing technology for insurance companies. Prospects of using satellite monitoring for Mexican agribusinesses.

EOS SAT — the first commercial agriculture-focused satellite constellation to be launched by a company using remote sensing.

Speakers will answer viewers' questions during a Q&A session after the event's main part. The details on how to join the webinar will be available after the registration.

EOS Data Analytics is committed to popularizing precision agriculture among Mexican industry players.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1845376/EOSDA.jpg

SOURCE EOS Data Analytics Inc.