Envoy Global Opens Riyadh Office, Expands Middle East Presence

The new Saudi Arabian entity marks the company's second Middle East location, further enhancing service offerings and support for global talent mobility.

CHICAGO and RIYADH, Saudi Arabia , Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Envoy Global, Inc., the leading corporate immigration services provider committed to delivering a better way for companies to manage global immigration, today announced the establishment of a new office in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Philipp von Zitzewitz and Anita Chalke will lead the new practice group as Managing Director and Senior Immigration Manager, respectively.

The announcement comes as part of Envoy Global's continued international growth in key markets. The company recently acquired Smith Stone Walters, with offices in the UK, Germany, Hong Kong and India, and IBN Immigration Solutions, with offices in South Africa, Kenya and Namibia. Over the last two years, it has also expanded into Spain, France and the Netherlands.

Recognized for its geopolitical importance, diversification strategies and economic stability, Saudi Arabia increasingly serves as a gateway to markets in the Middle East and presents significant opportunities for international business innovation and growth. Envoy Global's entry into Saudi Arabia demonstrates its commitment to helping clients strengthen their investments by supporting their talent mobility and immigration needs in this critical market.

"We are thrilled to expand our footprint in the Middle East, a key market that aligns with our clients' growing needs," said Richard Burke, President and CEO of Envoy Global. "The wealth of knowledge and deep regional understanding that Anita and Philipp bring enhances our capabilities and reinforces our dedication to offering a better way to manage immigration for our clients."

The team in Envoy Global's Riyadh office will leverage their extensive knowledge of Saudi Arabian immigration procedures and the local business landscape to support clients with their immigration needs across the Middle East.

"Several of our clients have been talking to us about their growing needs in Saudi Arabia, and it gives us great pleasure to deliver the enhanced services that they've been asking for," added Sophy King, Envoy Global's President of Global Immigration.

Philipp brings nearly 20 years of corporate immigration experience, leading legal teams across various organizations. Anita brings over 15 years of experience advising companies on HR practices, with a specialization in corporate immigration and mobility in Saudi Arabia and the broader Middle East region.

"It is an honor to be alongside Anita as we lead the Envoy Global practice group in Saudi Arabia," said Philipp. "I'm thrilled to help guide Envoy Global's clients through their corporate immigration and HR needs in Saudi Arabia," added Anita. "Saudi Arabia is a growing global hub for talent relocation and mobility, and I look forward to contributing my expertise to drive meaningful impact for our clients."

About Envoy Global

Envoy Global is the leading corporate immigration services provider committed to delivering a better way for companies to manage global immigration. With legal experts in 180+ countries and more than 1,750 clients worldwide, they deliver the complete range of services required to manage immigration for a global workforce. From securing visas and work authorizations, to supporting business travelers and remote workers, to providing strategic guidance that keeps programs running efficiently and in compliance, their legal professionals take a holistic, proactive, compassionate approach. Envoy Global's technology platform was purpose-built by their in-house technology team to make immigration easier for mobility professionals and the global talent they depend on. Learn more at www.envoyglobal.com.

