Environment Testing, Inspection, And Certification Market is Projected to Increase at 6.4% CAGR Between 2022 And 2032, Future Market Insights Inc.

The China environmental testing, inspection and certification market is projected to grow at a robust CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period from 2022-2032 followed by an increase rate in 2032 with U.S holding 19.8%.

NEWARK, Del., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global environment testing, inspection, and certification market is anticipated to reach a value of US$ 33,237.9 Mn in 2032, with the market growing at a positive CAGR of 6.4% from the forecast period of 2022 to 2032. Scaling up from a value of US$ 15,648.6 Mn in 2021, the environment testing, inspection, and certification market is likely to reach an estimated US$ 17,873.8 Mn in 2022. The escalating environmental concerns from all over the world is propelling the demand for environment testing, inspection, and certification market during the forecast period.

In the past few years, there's been a greater emphasis and focus on environmental preservation and sustainability. In order to maintain a sustainable growth, eco-friendly fiscal policies, eco-friendly marketplaces, better natural resource management, and effective waste management programs need to be implemented internationally.

Governments all over the world are creating policies and regulations to control pollution and preserve the environment. Because of these regulations set by the governments of different nations, it is anticipated that the market for environment testing, inspection, and certification will expand at a rapid pace during this period of observation.

In addition, increasing consumer awareness about the deterioration of natural resources, water and soil, sustainable living, and environmental preservation will fuel the market growth for environment testing, inspection, and certification.

Again, with more and more businesses marketing goods with government-certified environment friendly labels, the target market will likely be presented with several lucrative opportunities. The expanding construction, healthcare, industrial, consumer electronics, and others are also generating opportunities for the environment testing, inspection, and certification market over the forecast period.

"Growing environmental crisis coupled with rising preservation efforts by private and government organizations will presumably fuel the growth of the environment testing, inspection, and certification market over the forecast period," says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Rising demand for infrastructure development to facilitate growth opportunities for the market.

Heightened need for soil inspection will augment the market growth.

The target market in China is expected to record a robust 7.2% CAGR.

is expected to record a robust 7.2% CAGR. The U.S. will account for about 19.8% of the market share over the forecast period.

In 2022, Germany will reach a market value of US$ 1,424.0 Mn .

will reach a market value of . By product type, testing segment will hold about 57.2% of the market share.

In terms of end-user, agriculture industry will maintain high demand.

Competitive Landscape

SGS SA, Intertek Group, Bureau Veritas, Yara International ASA, ALS Ltd, Assure Group Quality, Exova, SCS Global, RJ Hills Laboratories, APAL Agriculture, TUV Nord AG, Eurofins Scientific, GE Healthcare and Life sciences, Danaher, Agrolab Group, SAI Global Limited, Cawood Scientific, HRL Holdings Ltd, EnviroLab and SESL Australia among others are some of the major players in the environment testing, inspection, and certification market profiled in the full version of the report.

Leading market players are focusing on product enhancements and improving their product offerings. Release of new products and services, partnerships and collaborations are certain strategies adopted by these businesses.

More Insights into Environment Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global environment testing, inspection, and certification market, providing historical data from 2012 to 2021 and forecast statistics for 2022 to 2032. To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented based on product type (testing, inspection, certification), end user (agriculture, construction, government institutes and R&D laboratories, industrial product manufacturers, other end users), sample type (water testing, air testing, soil testing, building materials, waste testing, fuel/ oil testing), test type (toxins, chemicals, pathogens, physical properties, metal, organic matter, nutrients/ elements/ minerals, inorganics, pH test, other types), and region.

According to the latest FMI reports, based on region, the environment testing, inspection, and certification market in China is expected to display considerable growth over the forecast period. The market in this country is expected to register a 7.2% CAGR. This growth can be attributed to the implementation of strict environmental regulations, rising need of better product quality, and the strong presence of major market players. Aside from China, Germany and the U.S. are predicted to offer several lucrative opportunities to the environment testing, inspection, and certification market during the forecast period.

Based on segmentation, by product type, the testing segment, and on the basis of end-user, the agriculture segment are projected to lead the market growth over the forecast period.

Key Segments Covered in Environment Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Analysis

By Product Type:

Testing

Inspection

Certification

By End User:

Agriculture Industry

Construction Industry

Government Institutes and R&D laboratories

Industrial Product Manufacturers

Other End Users

By Sample Type:

Water Testing

Air Testing

Soil Testing

Building Materials

Waste Testing

Fuel/Oil Testing

By Test Type:

Toxins

Chemicals

Pathogens

Physical Properties

Metal

Organic Matter

Nutrients/Elements/Minerals

Inorganics

pH Test

Other Types

