ENV Media Partners with Statista.com to Deliver iGaming Industry Insights

DUBLIN, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ENV Media is proud to announce its high-level partnership with Statista.com, the leading provider of market and consumer data. The collaboration is seen as a significant step in boosting ENV Media's position as a digital marketing pioneer.

This alliance is set to unveil comprehensive research findings and actionable insights into the online gaming industry, with a particular focus on Brazil and other emerging LatAm markets.

The first series of reports shared with Statista puts the spotlight on Brazilian online gamblers, unveiling their detailed profile and gaming habits . The in-depth study of motivations, engagement and socio-economic factors provides a nuanced understanding of the Brazilian gambling market.

ENV Media, a data-driven digital agency with a proven track record in iGaming, will leverage its expertise and deliver cutting-edge case studies and analysis to millions of Statista users. This collaboration sets new standards in industry research and makes the iGaming sector more transparent, aiding stakeholders in making informed decisions.

Upcoming reports are scheduled to explore trends in payment methods, gaming incentives, and the evolution of novel gaming genres. This is especially pertinent following the full regulation of the real-money gaming market in Brazil, marking a new era for the industry.

"Collaborating with Statista empowers us to amplify our reach and impact, providing the iGaming community with the intelligence needed to navigate the complexities of emerging markets," stated Svilen Madjov, Head of Research at ENV Media. "Our research is not just about numbers; it's about offering projections and tools to shape the future of iGaming."

As ENV Media and Statista.com proceed with their collaboration, stakeholders across the gaming spectrum – from investors to regulators and gaming studios – can look forward to data-driven reports that can improve market strategies and consumer engagement in the sector.

About ENV Media

ENV Media is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of digital media within the iGaming sector. The company provides in-depth research, news, and analysis designed to empower businesses and enthusiasts alike.

