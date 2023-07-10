ENV Media Partners with QualiBest to Analyze Brazilian Gaming Trends

CORK, Ireland, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ENV Media is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with QualiBest , a top-tier Brazilian research institute. This collaboration will lead to comprehensive surveys and case studies of Brazilian gambling market trends and player profiles.

"Our goal is to deepen our iGaming expertise by gaining firsthand insights of local market dynamics and bottom-up gaming demand. This will make our work within the vertical more efficient and even more pertinent to stakeholder needs",

said Svilen Madjov, Head of Research at ENV Media.

The partnership sets out with an annual scope, aspiring to publish monthly case studies. Upcoming reports will deal with both industry specific challenges and consumer features, enlarging ENV Media's existing research work on Brazilian gambling. It will also serve to support the industry relevance of one of the emerging online casino operators in Brazil, 7JP.com .

Added Value for Brazil's Online Gaming Market

At the onset of the current collaboration, the research team will focus on tracking behavioral changes and gaining a deeper understanding of user profiles and habits .

"We're excited to join forces with ENV Media. This partnership will harness our data analysis and consumer insights expertise to revolutionize the understanding of Brazilian gaming behavior."

Patricia Kouzmine, Planning and CS Manager at Instituto QualiBest.

QualiBest's will deliver analytic support to ENV Media and empower their decision making in both technical and user support perspectives. ENV management pointed to cascading benefits for brands and iGaming services at various stages of market penetration.

About ENV Media LTD

ENV Media, established in 2019, specializes in lead generation and performance marketing within the iGaming industry. The company attracts online gambling players through various products and services such as SEO, social and referral acquisitions, and B2B channelization within the iGaming vertical.

ENV Media primarily focuses on customers who operate gambling websites in Latin America and South-East Asia through the casino portal SevenJackpots.com

About QualiBest

Founded in 2000, QualiBest is Brazil's first online research institute, renowned for innovative data collection and analytic methodologies. With a multidisciplinary team led by experienced professionals, QualiBest conducts Ad Hoc, Quantitative, and Qualitative studies. These studies provide actionable insights in a number of sectors and lead to better understanding of consumer traits and viewpoints.

SOURCE ENV Media