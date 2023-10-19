ENV Media Announces Collaboration With Brazilian Law Firm Montgomery

CORK, Ireland, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ENV Media has partnered with prominent Brazilian full service law firm Montgomery to analyse and address the legal landscape of online gambling and betting in Brazil. This partnership marks a significant milestone in ENV Media's ongoing efforts to expand its international presence and enhance its legal expertise.

Montgomery Logo

Mattias Bergehed, CEO at ENV Media, "The collaboration seeks to utilise Montgomery's deep-rooted knowledge of Brazilian law in projects that entail creating website material covering the legal landscape of online gambling in Brazil, articles, research, and case studies."

Neil Montgomery, Managing Partner at Montgomery, "We are pleased to team up with ENV Media to share our knowledge and expertise on the Brazilian legal framework for gaming and betting, especially now that Brazil is in the spotlight due to the attempts to legalize and regulate different gaming verticals."

About ENV Media LTD

ENV Media was founded in 2019 and engages in lead generation and performance marketing within the iGaming industry. The company attracts online gambling players through a range of products and services such as SEO, social and referral acquisitions, and directs them to B2B customers within the iGaming vertical. ENV Media focuses primarily on customers operating gambling websites for Indian and Brazilian players

Our customers use a network of marketing partners, known as affiliates, to promote their services and products and generate players for their websites. iGaming operators remunerate EsseN Videri Media for each online player it attracts through premier websites such as sevenjackpots.com and kto.com . ENV's core markets are in Southeast Asia and Latin America. The company has 15 employees and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Montgomery

Montgomery is a Brazilian law firm headquartered in São Paulo and with a presence also in Rio de Janeiro and Vitória, and was founded in 2013, providing full legal service to local and multinational clients. Montgomery offers services under an innovative model they have branded as "Lean Full Service - LFS", where each lawyer specialises in at least two unique areas of law, allowing for a streamlined and efficient team.

As the only Brazilian LFS law firm specialised in gaming, betting, and draws, Montgomery provides legal opinions and assistance in administrative and judicial proceedings while keeping up to date on the latest bills of law.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1228259/4345748/ENV_Media_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2249649/Montgomery_Logo.jpg

SOURCE ENV Media