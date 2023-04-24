ENV Media and KTO Group announce joint venture agreement

SOFIA, Bulgaria, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ENV Media is thrilled to announce its latest strategic partnership with KTO Group , a prominent leader in the Brazilian Igaming industry. Through this joint venture, ENV Media will expand its footprint into the thriving Igaming market of Brazil.

The agreement encompasses a joint venture that allows ENV Media to enhance KTO's front-end, including optimizing its site architecture, product, and content, as well as improving the user journey with better UX/UI, HTML markups, and redirect logic. ENV Media will take ownership of all marketing activities related to improving KTO's share of voice in search engines and increasing the acquisition metrics from organic and referral channels.

"This partnership marks yet another milestone for our company," said Mattias Bergehed, CEO of ENV Media. "We are now expanding our footprint into Latin America with Brazil as the first market. This agreement allows us to get access to one of the fastest-growing brands in the region, and I hope that we can utilize our internal knowledge and strategies to increase KTO's organic presence and share of voice in the market."

Furthermore, the two parties will strengthen their partnership by launching a new brand called https://7jackpots.com/br/ . The brand will be launched on KTO Group's current platform, utilizing KTO's leading position in Brazil, and offering a fully localized product tailored for the Brazilian market.

In addition, ENV Media and KTO Group have agreed to use ENV's own developed front-end that is tailor-made for increasing visibility in search engines and fostering long-term organic growth.

"We are excited to introduce our new front-end aimed at increasing visibility in search engines and fostering long-term organic growth," said Martin Larsson, CTO at ENV. "This stands as a testament to our commitment to innovation and our passion for delivering the highest-quality experiences for both our partners and users."

As a result of this new partnership, ENV Media will need to strengthen its team with local employees. As of last month, ENV Media has been actively looking for skilled, casino-focused content writers, outreach specialists, and other roles to ensure the success of its future projects.

"Since the beginning, we have had an ethos of hiring skilled individuals with an undeniable knowledge of the casino product," said Shane Hand, COO at ENV Media. "Expertise is everything, and with the right people by your side, it's amazing how much you can achieve. We've all agreed on various roles that are necessary for our future success, and we look forward to meeting the right people to help us achieve this."

This partnership between ENV Media and KTO Group is set to revolutionize the Brazilian Igaming industry, offering a fully localized product that provides an excellent user experience and increased visibility in search engines, making it the top choice for Brazilian gamers.

About ENV Media LTD

ENV Media was founded in 2019 and is engaged in lead generation and performance marketing within the iGaming industry. The company attracts numbers of online gambling players through various products and services such as search engine optimisation, social and referral acquisitions and directs them to a number of B2B customers within the iGaming vertical. ENV Medias primarily focuses on customers who operate gambling websites on their own websites in India.

Our customers use a network of marketing partners, mainly known as affiliates, to promote their services and products, to attract more online players to their websites. Our iGaming operators remunerate EsseN Videri Media for each online player that it generates for the operator through such websites as sevenjackpots.com , ENVs core market is primarily regions around Southeast Asia and Latin America. The company has 9 employees and the headquarters is located in Dublin, Ireland.

SOURCE ENV Media