Entrust Datacard Earns Frost & Sullivan North American Product Leadership Award for Its IoT Cybersecurity Solution, ioTrust

"Adopting a three-tiered approach, the ioTrust solution aligns with the security and enablement needs of manufacturers and operators to establish a secure connected ecosystem," said Vikrant Gandhi, Industry Director at Frost & Sullivan. "With Entrust Datacard's ioTrust solution, IoT device manufacturers can embed trusted identities on their devices, thus facilitating secure-by-design implementations, which are critical for IoT security. For device operators, the solution offers strong authentication, authorization, and bi-directional data flow capabilities to operationalize devices securely."

In addition, the ioTrust solution can be used to secure brownfield IoT deployments through edge gateway offerings. Although the solution can leverage hardware security elements, such as secure elements (SE), trusted platform modules (TPMs), and hardware security modules (HSMs), it is driven by software, which endows the company with greater agility for cryptographic security in IoT. The appliance, managed services, and on-premise deployment models for the ioTrust solution allow Entrust Datacard to address customers' unique deployment needs across the industrial, automotive, smart manufacturing, and telecommunication verticals.

The ioTrust solution is designed to address emerging cybersecurity needs in IoT. For example, Entrust Datacard is expected to support code signing services for IoT firmware and application updates. The company's 2018 acquisition of Safelayer Secure Communications S.A will augment its capabilities in digital signing services. In addition, Entrust Datacard will enhance edge ID services featuring distributed issuance and management models for micro-services cybersecurity. The company's June 2019 acquisition of nCipher Security's general purpose HSM business from Thales will enable it to support high-assurance use cases based on a range of next-generation digital transformation tools, such as IoT, virtual payments, and blockchain/distributed ledger technologies (DLT).

"Entrust Datacard is among a small group of companies with the scale, sophistication, systems, and expertise needed to deliver end-to-end security in IoT," noted Gandhi. "The company's focus on deriving greater synergies between its core public key infrastructure (PKI) team and IoT cybersecurity team will significantly improve its market position and growth opportunities. Overall, Entrust Datatacard's innovative product, future readiness, and strategic acquisitions will ensure sustained growth in the future."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid market acceptance. The award recognizes the solution's quality and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Entrust Datacard Corporation

Consumers, citizens and employees increasingly expect anywhere-anytime experiences — whether they are making purchases, crossing borders, accessing e-gov services or logging onto corporate networks. Entrust Datacard offers the trusted identity and secure issuance technologies that make those experiences reliable and secure. Solutions range from the physical world of financial cards, passports and ID cards to the digital realm of authentication, certificates and secure communications. With more than 2,000 Entrust Datacard colleagues around the world, and a network of strong global partners, the company serves customers in 150 countries worldwide. For more information, visit www.entrustdatacard.com.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, collaborates with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, Frost & Sullivan has been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion .

