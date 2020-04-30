Entrepreneurs Keep Europe Working With RedFix Platform

FIJNAART, Netherlands, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A group of Dutch and Belgian entrepreneurs established the RedFix platform to quickly match freelancers, self-employed contractors and employers in Europe with one another. That way, they can all keep working during and after the corona crisis. After a successful start in the Netherlands, the platform has now also been launched in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Italy and Belgium.

RedFix matches freelancers with corporate clients who list their assignments. The platform focuses primarily on the construction, healthcare, logistics, technical services and agricultural sectors. The service is free and there are no agency fees either as companies, freelancers and self-employed contractors are struggling during the corona crisis. This way, the platform wants to give freelancers and employers hope for the future. "Many hundreds of thousands of hardworking freelancers, employees and employers are in a tight spot financially. We therefore want them to be able to find one another easily now, and especially when things get going again. That way, we can speed up recovery and employment prospects where there are opportunities," says entrepreneur and founder Gerard van der Horst of RedFix.

The platform has been in the making since 2019. RedFix was founded by entrepreneurs active in real estate, project development, motorsports and IT services who daily experience how hard it is to find good professionals for a job. If they succeed at all, they have to pay high surcharges to intermediaries, or recruitment agencies skim off the hourly rate of professionals. They set up RedFix based on that experience. The platform charges no surcharges or supplements for the mediation of professionals.

Companies can register and list their projects. Freelancers can indicate their occupation, minimal hourly rate and availability in their profiles. RedFix then looks for the right match: the right self-employed contractors for companies, or the right assignments for self-employed contractors. The website launched in the Netherlands in the first quarter of this year and has now gone live throughout the whole of Europe. In the United Kingdom via www.Red-Fix.co.uk. The corresponding app (which can be downloaded from Google Play or the App Store) is available in 27 languages.

Originally, the intention was for clients to pay a fixed annual sum of 695 euros and for freelancers to pay a few euros per year at most. The mediation itself was already free; the platform does not charge per hour worked, nor any other surcharges. That way, 100 percent of the earnings go straight to the freelancer. RedFix is now completely free during the corona crisis. Van der Horst takes care of all the costs for the rollout of the platform. "I was going to do this anyway, only now without any income from it. We can look at things again in a year or so, but for now, the RedFix team believes we can make a difference to keep Europe going," he says.

