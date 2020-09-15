Entrepreneur, Nigel Wray invests in television lighting experts Version 2

"We are delighted that Nigel has chosen to join us at this important stage in the evolution of our company," says Nick Edwards, Managing Director of Version 2. "Nigel has an incredibly strong commercial background working with high profile names such as Domino's and Saracens. His considerable business acumen which, importantly for us, includes a solid understanding of our industry, makes him an ideal partner. His involvement will allow us the scope both to build our equipment offering and to further develop our range of client support services."

Nigel Wray comments: "Small entrepreneurially led businesses are the true lifeblood of this country. Without those little acorns where will the next mighty oaks come from. We've been impressed with Nick Edwards and his team and we're delighted to join them on the journey to hopefully building a long-term success story."

Working alongside some of the industry's most prominent Lighting Directors, Version 2 services a broad range of productions, including Strictly Come Dancing, I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! and The Jonathan Ross Show.

Since its inception in 2016, the UK owned company has enjoyed a carefully managed growth and has recently completed a move to a state-of-the-art facility in Reading. The new partnership, along with the availability of fresh funding, will allow the company to reinforce its market leadership position and maintain the ongoing policy of investment across all areas of its business.

Nick adds: "We have some exciting plans for the future. We are committed to strengthening both our team and our equipment inventory as we continue to support the growing number of productions we service. Having Nigel on board as a long term partner is a fantastic addition. I am confident that our clients will immediately see the benefits that this investment will deliver."

www.V2lights.co.uk

https://v2lights.co.uk/

About Version 2

Version 2 are the UK's lighting rental specialists for the television, broadcast and entertainment media production industries. From simple dry hire to full studio installations and project management, the firm's extensive range of modern lighting, investment in technology and proud association with some of the finest crew available means clients are covered throughout every step of the production cycle.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1274091/Version_2_cases.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1274092/Version_2_Logo.jpg

Related Links

https://www.v2lights.co.uk/



SOURCE Version 2 Lights Limited