Entrance Systems Takes the Next Step

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrance Systems division has since its foundation in 2006 successfully grown from SEK 3 bn to above SEK 25 bn in annual revenue. To enable continued and accelerated growth of the division in the ASSA ABLOY Group, a new divisional structure will be formed around four business segments: Pedestrian, Industrial, Residential and Perimeter Security. Perimeter Security is currently part of the Opening Solutions Americas division and will be transferred to the Entrance Systems division to create new opportunities to scale up and potentially drive a global expansion.

The business segments will be the highest responsible operational entities reporting to the division. This will increase the focus on the operation and enable further synergies within respective business segments.

Recruitment of a new Head of Entrance Systems division has been initiated and the current Head of Entrance Systems division, Mogens Jensen, will remain in the organization as responsible for two of the business segments.

The changes are planned to take effect early 2020.

About ASSA ABLOY

The ASSA ABLOY Group is the global leader in access solutions. The Group operates worldwide with 48,500 employees and sales of SEK 84 billion. The Group has leading positions in areas such as efficient door openings, trusted identities and entrance automation. ASSA ABLOY's innovations enable safe, secure and convenient access to physical and digital places. Every day, we help billions of people experience a more open world.

