Entire industrial chain resources of advanced medical equipment are lining up at Medtec China 2021

Over 16 years, Medtec China has introduced hundreds of international resources into China. With a strong local presence, it has also attracted local, high-quality resources, created an open international exhibition on medical equipment design and manufacturing. This exhibition is rolling out a new exhibiting zone of advanced medical equipment design and manufacturing services. Many enterprises, such as Theraview Scientific Suzhou Co., LTD., Suzhou Welgwiyan Precision Technology Co. Ltd., Hangzhou Hikmed Imaging Technology Co., Ltd., and Hangzhou TongJian Technology Co., Ltd., will attend the exhibition. They are going to showcase their advanced technology and products, including medical-grade power cords and plugs, electromagnetic compatibility products and services, light sources, film switches, sensors, cables and cable components, and special applications. Click to learn about the Exhibit categories and join us.

There were 36,508 visitors to Medtec China 2020. Attendees came from more than 7,000 well-known medical device manufacturers, institutions, universities, and research institutes, and the three-day show provides exhibitors with an excellent platform for face-to-face communication with customers and to introduce new technologies and products to target clients. Shanghai BIX Electronics Co. Ltd. is engaged in the design of electrical signal connectors. Shen Yang ZHJH Special Metal Materials Co., Ltd. focuses on structural materials and products used in medical fields and aerospace fields, such as titanium alloy and nickel alloy. Hangzhou Anow Microfiltration Co., Ltd. will launch two air inlet film products in 2021. BMF Material Technology Inc.'s second-generation 10μm ultra-high precision 3D printing equipment can be used in medical endoscopes, beauty microneedles, micro-surgical robots, microfluidic chips, and other fields. Click here to get visitor samples.

Medtec China organizes MDiT Forum and Regulation every year, targeting hot topics & pain points regarding current regulation, quality, and technology. This year, Medtec China focuses on "high-end medical equipment" and tailored a conference of the life cycle risk management of advanced medical equipment and the core components and technology of advanced active medical equipment. Other conferences will discuss various fields, such as Chinese regulations, overseas market access, medical dressings, medical design, dental component technology, 3D printing, medical bonding and welding, packaging and sterilization, biomedical materials. Review conference agenda 2020

To date, 90% of Medtec China 2021 booths have been booked, with more than 500 participating brands. The scale of the German pavilion has expanded again. Nearly 20 enterprises, including Wacker, LPKF, Diener, PIA Automation, Meko Laser, Teamtechnik, Gutekunst Formtechnik, and ElringKlinger, have decided to participate in the exhibition. Japan, the United States, Singapore, and Ireland pavilion are in the hot recruitment phase, so there is not much booth area left. Click here to book your stand.

