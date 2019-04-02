Enterprise Ireland and FlowForma to Host Process Automation Briefing in New York on April 9, 2019

Discussions throughout the morning will focus on automation, visibility and enterprise mobility within the construction, energy, engineering and utilities sectors. Attendees will learn first-hand, through use cases and examples, how FlowForma customers are benefitting from automating their internal business processes by utilizing the award winning no code FlowForma Process Automation tool.

Additionally, attendees will also hear how the largest road construction project in the UK, transformed their business processes, saving them days of effort all while improving visibility, governance and enterprise mobility.

"We are delighted to welcome no code process automation experts FlowForma along with enthusiasts and process analysts from the construction, energy, engineering and utilities sectors to this upcoming event here in New York City on April 9. The topic of Low-Code Process Automation has become an increasingly hot topic within these industries, and we look forward to an interesting discussion and sharing of knowledge," commented Rory Power, Senior Vice President - New York, Enterprise Ireland.

Olivia Bushe, Chief Marketing Officer, FlowForma added, "We are pleased to invite attendees from the New York area to our breakfast briefing in what promises to be an insightful morning of discussion and networking around all things automation, improving visibility and enterprise mobility."

Join us at this breakfast briefing to:

Discuss your process challenges and discover how they can be transformed with process automation.

Learn how the A14 JV is automating documentation, while centralising and standardising data across projects.

Hear how the A14 JV rapidly deployed multiple processes, and increased efficiency and governance with a full audit trail.

Experience how our customers are using no code technology to accelerate digital transformation.

Event details:

When: April 9, 2019 (8.30 am to 11.00 am)

Where: The Consulate General of Ireland, 345 Park Ave, New York, NY 10154

Who: IT decision makers, digital transformation enthusiasts, process analysts etc. in the construction, energy, engineering and utilities sectors.

This event is free to attend but registration is compulsory, secure your complementary place today.

About FlowForma

FlowForma, the leading provider of no code Process Automation tools for Microsoft Office 365® has been revolutionizing the traditional BPM space with an innovative approach to developing award winning products that empower users to create and streamline processes smarter and faster, utilizing the familiar SharePoint platform, without any coding.

FlowForma is a Microsoft Gold Partner, with over 150,000 users across North America, Europe and Asia. The company is headquartered in Dublin with offices in Boston and London and is motivated by its values to innovate, evolve and achieve with employees, customers and partners.

For further information or a 30-day free trial, visit www.flowforma.com

