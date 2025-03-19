Enterprise Greece CEO to Speak at Platform Frontier Markets in Athens

ATHENS and LONDON, March 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Platform Frontier Markets is pleased to announce that Dr. Marinos Giannopoulos, CEO of Enterprise Greece, will be speaking at the Platform Frontier Markets conference, taking place in Athens on April 2-3, 2025.

This timely event will bring together investors, industry leaders, and key stakeholders to explore the growing investment opportunities in AI and data centres across Southeastern Europe. With the region's digital infrastructure expanding rapidly, the conference will provide critical insights into the sector's potential and Greece's role as a strategic investment hub.

Offering the first comprehensive analysis of frontier data centre markets, leading investors will share their perspectives on deals, M&A, real estate, AI, and edge, offering insights into recent market activity and its implications.

A focus on AI readiness and its transformative impact on data centres will also be central to discussions. The conference will explore how to meet rising renewable energy demand, how regional grids are responding, and how the energy infrastructure transition is being financed.

"We welcome the upcoming Platform Frontier Markets conference, which will bring together investors, industry leaders, and key stakeholders to explore the growing investment opportunities in AI and data centre markets across Southeastern Europe. With the region's digital infrastructure expanding at an unprecedented pace, the conference will offer valuable insights into the sector's potential and Greece's emerging role as a strategic investment hub. Notably, Greece's data centre market is on a strong growth trajectory, valued at approximately $763.80 million in 2023 and projected to reach $1.34 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate of 9.91%. This rapid expansion is further bolstered by significant investments, including €300 million earmarked for new data centre development," commented Dr. Marinos Giannopoulos.

The conference is designed for investors, private equity leaders, data centre executives, government agencies, energy providers, real estate developers, AI specialists, and policymakers across Southeastern Europe.

"We welcome Enterprise Greece, the government agency responsible for attracting foreign investments and promoting Greek exports," commented Gregory Gerot, Managing Director of Platform Markets Group. "Their vision and insight will be invaluable to our delegates."

Platform Frontier Markets will be held on 2-3 April 2025 on the Athenian Riviera.

For registration and additional information, please visit www.digital-infrastructure.com/frontier