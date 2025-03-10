Enterprise Firewall Market Size to Reach $25 Billion, Globally, by 2033 at 8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rising demand for advanced threat protection in enterprise firewall market is expected to provide lucrative opportunity for the growth of the market during the forecast period.

WILMINGTON, Del., March 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Enterprise Firewall Market by Offering (Hardware, Software, Service), by Deployment Mode (On-premises, Cloud), by Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises), by Application (BFSI, IT and Telecom, Healthcare, Retail and E-Commerce, Government, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the 'enterprise firewall market' was valued at $11.3 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $25 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 8% from 2024 to 2033.

The enterprise firewall market is expected to witness notable growth owing to increase in adoption of network security services, rise in adoption of cloud-based solutions and incorporation of AI and ML algorithms. On the contrary, high costs of integration and lack of skilled expertise in enterprise firewall limits the growth of the enterprise firewall market.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $11.3 billion Market Size in 2033 $25 billion CAGR 8.00 % Segments Covered Offering, Deployment Mode, Enterprise Size, Application and Region. Drivers Increase in adoption of network security services

Rise in adoption of cloud-based solutions

Incorporation of AI and ML algorithms. Opportunities Rise in demand for advanced threat protection Restraints High costs of integration

Lack of skilled expertise in enterprise firewall

The hardware segment accounted for the largest share in 2023.

By offering, the hardware segment accounted for the largest share in 2023, contributing for more than two-fifths of the market revenue. Owing to rise in concerns regarding effective security solutions including data damage and personal information safety in several industries which has proliferated numerous opportunities for the hardware segment in the market.

The on-premises segment accounted for the largest share in 2023.

By deployment mode, the on-premises segment accounted for the largest share in 2023, contributing for more than three-fifths of the market revenue. Owing to large enterprises, government organizations, and financial institutions prioritize on-premises firewalls to maintain complete control over network security and prevent external breaches.

The large enterprises segment accounted for the largest share in 2023.

By enterprise size, the large enterprises segment accounted for the largest share in 2023, contributing for more than three-fifths of the market revenue. Large enterprises are prime targets for ransomware, DDoS attacks, and data breaches, driving the need for advanced firewall solutions with AI-powered threat detection.

The BFSI segment accounted for the largest share in 2023.

By application, the BFSI segment accounted for the largest share in 2023, contributing for more than one-third of the enterprise firewall industry revenue. The BFSI sector is a prime target for ransomware attacks, financial fraud, and phishing scams, driving the need for advanced next-generation firewalls (NGFWs) with AI-powered threat detection.

North America region to maintain its dominance by 2033.

By region, the North America segment held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023, contributing for more than one-third of the market revenue. North America faces frequent ransomware, phishing, and DDoS attacks, pushing enterprises to invest heavily in advanced firewall solutions with AI-driven threat detection and Zero Trust security.

Leading Market Players: -

Array Networks

Sophos Group plc.

Palo Alto Networks

Fortinet Inc.

Juniper Networks Inc.

Check Point Software Technologies

WatchGuard Technologies Inc.

SonicWall Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Barracuda Networks

Forcepoint

Hillstone Networks, Inc.

Sangfor Technologies Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Trend Micro, Inc.

AhnLab, Inc.

Zscaler, Inc.

Stormshield

McAfee Corp.

Arista Networks, Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the enterprise firewall market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different countries. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

