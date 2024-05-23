Enterprise Content Management Market worth $78.4 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

The global Enterprise Content Management Market will grow from USD 47.6 billion in 2024 to USD 78.4 billion by 2029 at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™.

Scope of the Report

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2019–2029 Base year considered 2023 Forecast period 2024–2029 Forecast units Value (USD Million/Billion) Segments Covered Offering, Organization Size, Business Function, Deployment Mode, and Vertical Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East Africa, and Latin America

The increasing volume of digital content drives the enterprise content management market, and organizations must manage it efficiently. With the rapid growth of data, organizations face challenges related to content creation, storage, retrieval, and security. ECM solutions help organizations streamline content management processes, improve collaboration, and ensure compliance with regulatory requirements. They enable organizations to access their content from anywhere, anytime, using any device, making them ideal for remote work environments and distributed teams. Additionally, ECM solutions eliminate the need for organizations to invest in expensive hardware and infrastructure, making them an attractive option for small and medium-sized businesses.

The increasing focus on regulatory compliance and data security drives the enterprise content management market. Organizations across various industries are subject to stringent regulations regarding managing and protecting sensitive information. ECM solutions help these organizations comply with regulations by providing features such as document encryption, access controls, audit trails, and records management.

The services segment is expected to capture the highest CAGR during the forecast period by offering segment.

The offering segment of the enterprise content management market is segmented into solutions and services. The services segment accounted for the highest CAGR during the forecasted period. Companies are one of the critical aspects of the enterprise content management market, which provide their customers with knowledge and assistance in implementing, customizing, and optimizing their ECM solutions. Implementation services become essential for all organizations that want to implement ECM solutions properly. These services include claiming, planning, and managing projects to adjust the ECM solution to align with the organization's objectives and needs. Implementation services are also performed through tasks, including data migration, configuration, and integration with the existing systems, thus making an easy transition from the old ECM solution to the new one.

Moreover, this involves providing services such as training and change management that aim at cultivating the employees' knowledge of how to use the system most effectively, enabling a smoother adoption process. Further, support & maintenance services are necessary for enterprises to be sure that the execution and operability of their ECM solutions are top-notch, secure, and stable. The services offered include technical assistance, troubleshooting, and software versions to solve problems and keep ECM software from encountering any issues. Secondly, managed services can be deployed with proactive monitoring, performance optimization, and system administration to take off a part of regular management duties from the organization's IT team. Through their specific services to ensure ECM investment's profitability and sustainability, ECM vendors contribute to an organization's general value of ECM and its success over time.

Based on the solution, the web & mobile content management segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

The enterprise content management market, by solution, is segmented into document management, web & mobile content management, case management, record management, digital asset management, image & capturing, eDiscovery, collaborative content management, and other solutions. It is expected that during the forecast period, the web & mobile content management segment is expected to hold the largest market size and share in the enterprise content management market. Web & mobile content management is one of the significant elements of the enterprise content management market as it provides organizations with tools to deliver content across several online and mobile channels effectively. These solutions offer a single digital hub for creating, editing, and publishing web & mobile content, such as text, images, videos, and interactive features. Web & mobile CMS offer features such as content authoring, version management, and workflow automation that help organizations shorten the length of the content creation and publishing process. They also incorporate a responsive design, ensuring the material is displayed correctly on any device and screen size. Besides the content management solutions on web & mobile cover analytics tools that organizations can use to understand user engagement and behavior, they can also modify their content strategy for a better user experience. By providing a centralized channel for handling web and mobile content, the ECM solutions thus help organizations improve efficiency, enable collaboration, and ultimately deliver a coherent digital experience to the audiences through multiple channels.

North America is projected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

By region, North America is projected to hold the most market share in the worldwide enterprise content management market in 2024, and this pattern is anticipated to be valid throughout the forecast period. ECM solutions and services are crucial in North America, as they help organizations efficiently manage, store, and secure their digital content. The demand for ECM solutions has been steadily growing due to the increasing volume of digital content generated by businesses. In North America, ECM solutions cater to various industries such as healthcare, finance, government, and manufacturing. This enables organizations to streamline content management processes, ensure regulatory compliance, and improve collaboration and productivity.

North America's enterprise content management market is highly competitive and technologically advanced. Key players in the region include IBM Corporation, OpenText Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, and Oracle Corporation, among others. These vendors offer various ECM solutions and services, including document management, record management, digital asset management, and workflow automation. There has been a shift towards cloud-based ECM solutions in recent years, driven by scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness. Additionally, adopting AI and ML technologies further drives innovation in the enterprise content management market, enabling organizations to automate content-related processes and gain valuable insights from their data. With the increasing digitization of businesses and the growing importance of efficient content management, North America's enterprise content management market is expected to continue its growth trajectory in the coming years.

Top Companies in Enterprise Content Management Market

Some of the significant enterprise content management vendors include Microsoft (US), OpenText (Canada), Box (US), Hyland (US), IBM (US), Adobe (US), Xerox (US), Atlassian (Australia), KYOCERA Corporation (Japan), and Oracle (US).

Recent Development

In April 2024 , Hyland, a leading global provider of intelligent content solutions, launched Hyland Experience Automate (Hx Automate). This service is one of the first available from the next-generation, cloud-based platform, Hyland Experience (Hx). This new service is compatible with existing Hyland platforms, allowing customers to leverage the latest innovation from Hyland Experience while maximizing the value of their current solutions.

, Hyland, a leading global provider of intelligent content solutions, launched Hyland Experience Automate (Hx Automate). This service is one of the first available from the next-generation, cloud-based platform, Hyland Experience (Hx). This new service is compatible with existing Hyland platforms, allowing customers to leverage the latest innovation from Hyland Experience while maximizing the value of their current solutions. In April 2024 , Box announced its collaboration with Bulletproof, an award-winning independent global brand agency, which selected Box as its single centralized cloud platform to manage content and production work. Bulletproof is deploying Box across the organization to eliminate on-premise servers and facilitate secure collaboration with clients and partners.

, Box announced its collaboration with Bulletproof, an award-winning independent global brand agency, which selected Box as its single centralized cloud platform to manage content and production work. Bulletproof is deploying Box across the organization to eliminate on-premise servers and facilitate secure collaboration with clients and partners. In February 2024 , Microsoft announced its collaboration with SysKit, a company dedicated to simplifying management and governance in Microsoft 365, and announced the availability of Syskit Point on Microsoft AppSource. This integration underscores SysKit Point's commitment to providing seamless experiences for Office 365 users, empowering them with robust tools to optimize their governance, security, and compliance efforts within the Microsoft environment.

, Microsoft announced its collaboration with SysKit, a company dedicated to simplifying management and governance in Microsoft 365, and announced the availability of Syskit Point on Microsoft AppSource. This integration underscores SysKit Point's commitment to providing seamless experiences for Office 365 users, empowering them with robust tools to optimize their governance, security, and compliance efforts within the Microsoft environment. In January 2024 , Oracle's content management enabled users to export and import repository content. The Export Jobs and Import Jobs pages would allow users to track new jobs.

, Oracle's content management enabled users to export and import repository content. The Export Jobs and Import Jobs pages would allow users to track new jobs. In January 2024 , Datamax extended its strategic partnership with KYOCERA. This partnership further bolsters Datamax's ability to adhere to its tagline, "Relevant Technology. Raving Results."

Enterprise Content Management Market Advantages

ECM streamlines document management processes, automating tasks such as data entry, filing, and retrieval, which enhances overall operational efficiency and reduces the time employees spend on manual tasks.

ECM systems facilitate better collaboration by providing centralized access to documents and content, allowing teams to work together seamlessly regardless of their physical location.

ECM solutions help organizations comply with regulatory requirements by providing robust security features, audit trails, and records management capabilities, ensuring that sensitive information is protected and easily accessible for compliance audits.

By reducing reliance on paper and physical storage, ECM systems lower costs associated with printing, shipping, and storage. Additionally, improved efficiency and productivity lead to overall cost reductions.

ECM provides advanced search and analytics capabilities, allowing businesses to extract valuable insights from their content, leading to more informed decision-making and strategic planning.

Report Objectives

To define, describe, and forecast the enterprise content management (ECM) market based on offering, business function, deployment mode, organization size, vertical, and region.

To provide detailed information about the significant factors, such as drivers, opportunities, restraints, and challenges, influencing the growth of the market

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the market

To forecast the market size concerning five main regions — North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , the Middle East & Africa , and Latin America

, , , the & , and To analyze the subsegments of the market concerning individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

To profile the market's key players and analyze their size and core competencies comprehensively.

To track and analyze the competitive developments, such as product enhancements, product launches, acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations, in the enterprise content management market globally

