"Enjoy Family Time" Campaign at Jackery

Family-friendly discounts up to 25% will be available from May 11th to 17th

FRANKFURT, Germany , May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Family life is full of energy, and to keep it that way, Jackery is offering discounts of up to 25% in its online store from May 11th to 17th, under the slogan "Enjoy Family Time". The campaign is designed to alleviate financial strain on families and encourage parents and children to create shared memories in nature and spend quality time outdoors without having to forgo the use of electronic devices.

Jackery Family Campaign

As part of the campaign, the Jackery Explorer 1500 Pro is available at a 15% discount. This energy-packed companion, with a capacity of 1512 Wh, now only costs £1274.15 instead of £1,499.00. Thanks to its super-fast AC charging capabilities, it can be charged in just two hours using an AC outlet or in less than two and a half hours using six SolarSaga 200-watt solar panels. During Family Week, the solar panels are available at a discounted price, with savings of 20%.

Furthermore, the Explorer 2000 Pro also has a 15% discount with a promotional price of £1,699.15, allowing up to seven devices to benefit simultaneously from its 2200 W power supply. The Explorer 1000 Pro also offers a great deal with a discount of 15%, and is available for £934.15.

In addition to the three popular power stations in the Explorer Pro series, the SolarSaga 200 solar panels are also discounted by 20% during "Enjoy Family Time", making it even more affordable for families.

With offers and discounts like these, families have no excuse not to get out and enjoy the great outdoors this summer.

For further information, please visit: uk.jackery.com/pages/family-time-sale

