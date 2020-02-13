Enhance College Websites and Boost Admissions With Course Manager, an Innovative Web Module Designed by Experts at Concept4

NELSON, England, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Course Manager has been integral to Concept4 beating its competitors to secure website development business from major colleges up and down the UK.

For 30 years, Concept4 has evolved with the education sector and is a leading college and school website design agency, specialising in intuitive website integration solutions. Course Manager is just the latest in their illustrious history of visionary creations for the education sector.

The web module not only promises to save time on menial administrative tasks but using Course Manager can also optimise course pages for search engines and produce content-optimised course PDFs, for those who cannot resist the need to print. As a result, marketing will get valuable support as the improved and integrated website will help improve the rankings, increase enquiries and boost admissions.

With Course Manager, one can have a seamless feed of course information from MIS through webpages. Importantly, Course Manager allows colleges to overcome common MIS shortcomings, by allowing the manipulation and augmentation of course information to correct, or improve upon, the raw data from the college MIS feed. The users can increase college's marketing capabilities by adding user-friendly course titles and summaries, augmented with other customisations made unique to each college to increase website interactivity and user experience.

Courses can be scheduled to appear on the website according to timings set via Course Manager, meaning that courses may be made available only from a certain date for online applications or at the start of a new term. Further, it's a simple setting to dictate whether a course is to be enquire only or available to apply online, with a push of application data back to the MIS, depending on the MIS provider.

Marketing and MIS teams can work in harmony, knowing that Course Manager is doing the hard work in streamlining operations. Moreover, department heads have a content approval workflow meaning they can easily view and approve or reject draft course pages, without even needing to learn how to use the system.

The recently launched Westminster Kingsway College website, part of the London's largest further education college group, Capital City College Group, takes full advantage of Course Manager's multi-MIS capabilities. Preston's College, one of England's largest and most successful higher education college was among the ones who recently added Course Manager to their website delivery, which were all designed and developed by this leading digital agency.

If one is keen to learn more about Course Manger, information is available at www.concept4.com.

